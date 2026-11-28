This is truly a "throw the records out" type of game. Regardless of how either team is playing, Ohio State vs. Michigan is always one of the biggest college football games and a highlight of Rivalry Weekend, and the 2026 college football season is no different. No. 21 Ohio State (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) hosts Michigan (6-5, 3-5) on Saturday at noon ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, as part of the Week 13 college football schedule and Rivalry Week, making it the perfect time to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Neither Ohio State nor Michigan has lived up to expectations this season, but at least the team that wins "The Game" will have some feeling of success. Ohio State is trading at $0.77 per contract to win, while Michigan is listed at $0.23 to win. Trade on Michigan vs. Ohio State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Ohio State vs. Michigan trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Michigan vs. Ohio State prices (via Kalshi)

Michigan vs. Ohio State winner Ohio State $0.77, Michigan $0.23 Michigan vs. Ohio State points 37.5 total points to be scored (More $0.48, Less $0.52) Michigan vs. Ohio State margin Ohio State to win by more than 10.5 points (YES $0.47, NO $0.53)

Michigan vs. Ohio State preview



It's been a disappointing first season for head coach Kyle Whittingham at Michigan. The Wolverines were the preseason No. 16-ranked team in the nation, but they are 6-5 on the season, including 3-5 in the Big Ten. However, Michigan can claim something no one else can — a victory over UCLA. Michigan defeated No. 4 UCLA, 18-16, in triple overtime last week to snap a two-game losing streak. Michigan is 129th of 138 teams in scoring offense, averaging 17.7 points per game.

Ohio State was the preseason No. 1-ranked team in the nation, but the Buckeyes are struggling to maintain a place in the top 25. The No. 21 Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3) already have more losses than they've had in any season since 2011. Ohio State started the season 6-1 before they lost QB1 Julian Sayin, a Heisman Trophy finalist last year, to an elbow injury. Sayin remains out, and Ohio State is 1-3 without Sayin. Star receiver Jeremiah Smith has continued to dominate, though, leading the nation in receiving yards (1,482) and receiving touchdowns (17).

Michigan leads the all-time series, 62-52-5, for "The Game." The Wolverines won four straight before Ohio State's win last season. Before Michigan's four-game winning streak, Ohio State won eight straight meetings and 14 of 15 contests. Ohio State is trading at $0.77 per contract to win, with Michigan priced at $0.23. The Buckeyes are trading at $0.47 to win by more than 10.5 points. Trade on Michigan vs. Ohio State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

18+, in a state where Kalshi operates. It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.