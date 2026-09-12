Texas hosts Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 12, as the headline game of the Week 2 college football schedule. The Buckeyes are No. 1 in the AP poll with Texas close behind at No. 4 after opening the year at No. 5. Ohio State beat Ball State 56-3 in Week 1, and Texas took down Texas State 59-7. These bluebloods squared off in Columbus last year, which Ohio State won 14-7 in a loss that proved fatal to the Longhorns, who missed the College Football Playoff. This week's game could have CFP implications once again. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. We have some insight on the trading markets available for Ohio State vs. Texas at two of the best prediction market apps, Kalshi and Polymarket, for fans who want to jump on prediction market bonus offers for new users.

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Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Clemson-LSU and get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Ohio State vs. Texas prediction markets

Texas to win: $0.53 (Kalshi)

Ohio State to win: $0.48 (Kalshi)

Texas to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50% (Polymarket)

More than 49.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49% (Polymarket)

Texas to win: $0.53 (Kalshi)

Texas' offense got off to a good start with Arch Manning passing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, and he'll aim to have a better showing against Ohio State this year after he had 170 yards and threw a pick in the loss. Texas' offense outgained the Buckeyes in that matchup, but the Longhorns scored just once. Texas gets the luxury of being at home this time around.

A Longhorns victory is trading at $0.54 at Kalshi, one of the largest Texas prediction markets. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ohio State to win: $0.48 (Kalshi)

The Buckeyes' defense had a great game last year in this matchup, allowing just one score. Ohio State wound up with the No. 1 scoring defense in the country in 2025. The Buckeyes' top players opened the year in good form with Julian Sayin passing for three scores, two of which went to Jeremiah Smith. Both these players had quiet games against the Longhorns last year, and Ohio State barely eclipsed 200 yards of offense.

A Buckeyes victory is trading at $0.48 at Kalshi. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50% (Polymarket)

Texas lost this matchup last year, and that loss was a big deal as the Longhorns went 9-3 and missed the playoff. The Buckeyes went undefeated in the regular season but lost to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game and then fell to Miami in the CFP quarterfinals. Texas went 6-0 at home, and the Longhorns won each of their home games by more than two points. Texas to win by two or more points has a 51% probability at Polymarket, and OSU to lose by one point or win outright is 50%. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

More than 49.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49% (Polymarket)

These defenses showcased NFL talent at all levels last year, and both figure to be very good again this year. The quarterbacks are among the biggest names in college football, but Sayin and Manning were part of a game that saw 21 total points scored. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, expects another low-scoring affair, as these teams score less than 49.5 points in the majority of simulations.

The total score exceeding 49.5 points has a 52% probability at Polymarket, while 49 points or fewer is trading at 49%. Use the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $75 bonus when you trade $50: