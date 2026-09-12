Week 2 of the 2026 college football season is headlined by a massive top-five matchup with No. 1 Ohio State visiting No. 4 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both sides are 1-0 after blowout wins in Week 1, with the Buckeyes taking down Ball State 56-3 while the Longhorns defeated Texas State 59-7. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of experts have locked in their projections for Saturday's showdown, which can be used to make trades at the best prediction market apps. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Ohio State vs. Texas predictions, picks

Texas to beat Ohio State ($0.53 per share on Kalshi)

Fewer than 49.5 points scored ($0.49 per share on Polymarket)

Texas to beat Ohio State ($0.53 Yes on Kalshi)

"Julian Sayin put up strong passing numbers from a clean pocket against Ball State, but he was sacked twice on just four pressured dropbacks," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Arch Manning completed all three of his pressured throws for 57 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.43 seconds per throw and avoiding risky mistakes. Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp kept his creative defensive looks under wraps in Week 1, and those could make a big difference here. Texas is also motivated by last year's 14-7 loss, a game in which the Longhorns outgained the Buckeyes 336-203. With Ohio State breaking in new starters in the secondary and having to play in Austin's tough mid-to-upper 90s heat, Texas' strength up front should wear down the Buckeyes as the game goes on."

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Texas is trading at $0.53 per share to beat Ohio State, while the Buckeyes are trading at $0.48 per share on Kalshi. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas vs. Ohio State: Fewer than 49.5 points scored ($0.49 on Polymarket)

This is the third matchup between these teams since January 2025, with the Buckeyes winning all three times. The Buckeyes won 14-7 at home last year, and in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff, they won 28-14. Ball State managed just 165 total yards against OSU last week, while Texas State scored just one touchdown on Texas' defense in Week 1. The Buckeyes have won seven straight road games and have given up just 8.7 points per game over that stretch. The Longhorns are allowing 16.4 points per game as part of a 10-game winning streak at home.

SportsLine's computer model is projecting 43 total points scored on Saturday. Fewer than 49.5 points scored is trading at $0.49 per share on Polymarket, while more than 49.5 points scored is $0.52 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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