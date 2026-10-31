College football fans looking to make predictions for Week 9's showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans should claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus once they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. The Buckeyes are coming off a bye week after taking down rival Indiana while the Trojans suffered a big loss at Wisconsin in Week 8. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Ohio State vs. USC prediction markets at Kalshi

Ohio State to win: $0.69

USC to win: $0.32

Ohio State to win by more than 6.5 points: $0.50

More than 51.5 points: $0.48

Ohio State to win: $0.69

The big news surrounding the Buckeyes is who will start in place of injured quarterback Julian Sayin. Head coach Ryan Day has not officially named a starter, but it seems like Luke Fahey will get the nod. Tavien St. Clair could also have a role if Fahey struggles. Ohio State has one of the best skill players in Jeremiah Smith, and the run game is solid with Bo Jackson and Ja'Kobi Jackson, so the Buckeyes should have no problems finding space against a poor USC defense. They win in 80% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations.

An Ohio State win is $0.69 per share on Kalshi. That price equates to a 69% probability in the latest Ohio State vs. USC odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

USC to win: $0.32

This was supposed to be the year USC broke through and made the College Football Playoff. Lincoln Riley's crew can still do that, but it'll likely have to win out the rest of the way. Jayden Maiava is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country, and he's got plenty of support offensively with King Miller, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley. Mosley returned to action against Wisconsin. The issue has been USC's defense, which is 45th in yards allowed and 77th in points allowed per game. The Trojans prevail on Saturday in just 20% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, a USC win is priced at $0.32 per share. That price equates to a 32% probability in the latest Ohio State vs. USC odds. Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ohio State to win by more than 6.5 points: $0.50

Ohio State's lone loss on the season was by one point in a game it led by 17 at halftime. Only one of its wins has been by less than 6.5 points. USC's two losses have both been by more than 6.5 points, and its last two wins were both by one possession. Ohio State wins by more than 6.5 points in 74% of SportsLine simulations.

This result trades at $0.50 per share on Kalshi while USC winning, or losing by less than 6.5 points, is priced at $0.51 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 51.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

Even though Ohio State is playing its backup quarterback -- or quarterbacks -- USC's defense hasn't stopped anybody all season. The Trojans haven't lined up against a player of Smith's caliber yet, and Maiava has shown he's capable of leading this offense to big numbers. These teams combine for more than 51.5 points in 53.6% of SportsLine simulations on Saturday night.

You can make this trade on Kalshi at $0.49 per share, while a game finishing with less than 51.5 points is priced at $0.52 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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