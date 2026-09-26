Oklahoma and Georgia have waited nearly nine years for the sequel. Their only previous meeting produced Georgia's 54-48 double-overtime win in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl, and Saturday brings the Sooners to Athens for the first time. No. 2 Georgia is 3-0 after scoring at least 45 points in every game. Oklahoma arrives 2-1, leaning heavily on a defense allowing only 7.7 points per game. Gunner Stockton has thrown for 583 yards with nine touchdowns for the Bulldogs, while John Mateer leads the Sooners with 652 passing yards. Kalshi prices Georgia at $0.82 per share to win, with Oklahoma at $0.18 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's forecast points toward something far more competitive than Georgia's first three games. The model calls for a 28-20 Bulldogs victory, an eight-point difference that keeps Oklahoma inside the featured Kalshi range. That score also produces 48 combined points. Kalshi prices Oklahoma to win outright or lose by 13 points or fewer at $0.53 per share, while more than 45.5 combined points is available at $0.47 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 26, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Georgia vs. Oklahoma game preview

Georgia is hot. The Bulldogs have spent September moving the ball almost however they please. They're averaging 539 yards per game, with 253.3 coming on the ground. Stockton added another dimension at Arkansas last week by rushing for a career-high 97 yards in a 45-17 victory. Nate Frazier has 202 rushing yards through three games, giving Georgia another answer and making the offense versatile.

Oklahoma's first month has looked nothing like that. The Sooners followed a 51-point opener with 10 at Michigan and 14 against New Mexico. Their defense has kept them afloat, allowing only 23 points across three games. Mateer has thrown six touchdown passes, but three interceptions have also arrived. Saturday is Oklahoma's first trip to Sanford Stadium, adding a new setting to a matchup that hasn't been played since that Rose Bowl classic. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Oklahoma to win—or lose by 13 points or fewer ($0.53 per share)

The Sooners haven't shared Georgia's offensive firepower, but their defense gives them a reason to believe this won't automatically become another Bulldogs rout. Oklahoma is allowing 7.7 points and only 215.3 total yards per game. Opponents have averaged just 104.3 through the air. That's a vital starting point against a Georgia team that's been demolishing scoreboards before most games reach the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma's challenge is giving that defense enough help. Mateer has 652 passing yards through three games, and Isaiah Sategna III leads the receiving corps with 186 yards. SportsLine sees the Sooners doing enough to keep this one close, forecasting a 28-20 Georgia victory. An eight-point result would fit that outcome. Kalshi prices Oklahoma to win or lose by 13 points or fewer at $0.53 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: More than 45.5 combined points ($0.45 per share)

Oklahoma's defense makes this number intriguing because Georgia hasn't come close to playing a low-scoring game yet. The Bulldogs opened with 63 points, followed by 70, and then put 45 on Arkansas in their SEC opener. Stockton has nine touchdown passes against only seven incompletions all season, and Georgia is averaging 7.3 yards per rushing attempt. The offense is tricky to contain.

But the Sooners don't have to match Georgia drive for drive to push the combined score higher. They've already shown they can produce an explosive afternoon, scoring 51 against UTEP, and Mateer threw three touchdowns in that opener. SportsLine lands at Georgia 28, Oklahoma 20. That creates 48 combined points, 2.5 above the figure featured here. Kalshi prices more than 45.5 points at $0.45 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi Promo Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to US residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 30 days of opening a new account.

The $55 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Profits from trading bonus trading credits may be withdrawn by a participant only after trading an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

How to Get $55 in Kalshi Trading Credits

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code Create a new account and enter the CBSSPORTS55 code upon sign-up Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID Select payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any of Kalshi's prediction markets. Withdraw your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.