The Big 12 is under the spotlight this weekend with a few massive matchups, including the 5-1 Houston Cougars hosting the 4-1 Oklahoma State Cowboys in a battle of ranked teams that could have major implications for both the Big 12 race as well as the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cowboys have rattled off four wins in a row after falling to Tulsa in Week 1, while the Cougars are winners of three straight after a narrow loss to Texas Tech. Ahead of this matchup, let's go over the top trades available at the best prediction market apps for sports fans for Oklahoma State vs. Houston using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after they make $25 in trades. We'll use the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up.

Oklahoma State vs. Houston prediction markets at Kalshi

Oklahoma State to win: $0.36

Houston to win: $0.65

Houston to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes $0.50 No $0.51

More than 62.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Oklahoma State to win: $0.36

The Cowboys got off to a rough start to 2026 with an uninspiring loss to Tulsa, but an upset win over Oregon kick-started a four-game winning streak. They now head to Houston for a tough date with the Cougars, who are one of the top teams in the Big 12. The Cowboys will lean on quarterback Drew Mestemaker in this one against the Cougars.

The Cowboys are priced at $0.36 to win on Kalshi. This $0.36 price equates to a 36% probability in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Houston odds.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Houston to win: $0.65

Outside of a narrow loss to Texas Tech, things have gone well for Houston. The Cougars are 4-1 overall this year and most recently took down Kansas State. The Cougars are looking to move up the Big 12 hierarchy, and a win over Oklahoma State would certainly help. A Houston win occurs in 70% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

A Cougars win is priced at $0.65 per share on Kalshi. The $0.65 price equates to a 65% probability in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Houston odds.

Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Houston to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

The Cougars have won by at least 4.5 points in each of their wins this year, and they've won by 10 or more points in their three home games this season. Houston wins by 4.5 points or more in greater than 60% of SportsLine simulations.

Houston to win by more than 4.5 points, trades at $0.50 per share on Kalshi. Oklahoma State losing by fewer than 4.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.51 per share.

Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

More than 62.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

These teams have been largely great offensively this season. The Cowboys have scored 39 or more points in each of their four wins, and the Cougars have scored 33 or more points in four of their six games this season. But the SportsLine model has these teams scoring less than 63 combined points in more than 80% of its simulations.

The teams scoring more than 62.5 points trades at $0.50 per share on Kalshi. Oklahoma State and Houston scoring fewer than 62.5 points is $0.51 per share.

Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.