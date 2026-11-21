The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. No. 22 Oklahoma (6-4) hosts Texas A&M (4-6) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET in the schools' first meeting as SEC opponents. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket's prices for an Oklahoma victory and a Texas A&M victory are $0.72 and $0.28 per share, respectively. Those prices imply win probabilities of 72% and 28%. Oklahoma to win by at least eight points is priced at $0.49 Yes and $0.52 No. More than 38.5 combined points is at $0.51 Yes and $0.50 No. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas A&M to win ($0.28 per share)

Bowl eligibility is still on the table for Texas A&M, but Mike Elko's team needs victories in its final two regular-season games to reach six wins. Saturday's contest will be its fifth SEC road game of the season. Texas A&M hasn't won any of the first four. Quarterback Marcel Reed has thrown for 1,712 yards and eight touchdowns against nine interceptions this season. His next touchdown pass will be the 50th of his career.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has passed for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He accounted for 181 total yards in Oklahoma's 24-17 victory over Ole Miss on Nov. 15. Texas A&M has allowed 182.5 passing yards per game and 13 touchdowns through the air. Oklahoma has won seven straight home meetings with Texas A&M. SportsLine's simulations give Texas A&M a 39% probability of winning. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas A&M to win or lose by 7 points or fewer ($0.52)

None of Texas A&M's six losses this season came by seven points or fewer. Its narrowest defeat was a 17-9 loss at South Carolina on Nov. 7. Running back Rueben Owens II rushed for a season-high 137 yards in that game and leads Texas A&M with 508 rushing yards. Backfield counterpart KJ Edwards has amassed 441 yards on 72 attempts. He scored on a 25-yard run against Tennessee.

Oklahoma's defense has allowed 128.3 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry. Two of Oklahoma's six victories came by seven points or fewer, including a three-point win over Texas in October. Texas A&M's red-zone defense has yielded just 12 touchdowns on 26 opponent possessions inside the 20. Opponents have kicked six field goals on those trips. SportsLine's model gives Texas A&M a 56% probability of winning outright or losing by seven points or fewer. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 38.5 combined points ($0.51 per Yes share)

Seven of Texas A&M's 10 games have featured at least 39 combined points, compared with five of Oklahoma's 10. Texas A&M averages 24.2 points per game but scored just 36 combined points in its last three contests. Wide receiver Isaiah Horton has recorded a team-high 397 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Mario Craver leads Texas A&M with 39 catches for 360 yards.

Oklahoma averages 22.3 points per game, and some of its scoring comes from special teams. Isaiah Sategna III returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown against Ole Miss, his second punt return touchdown of 2026. He also leads Oklahoma with 628 receiving yards. Tight end Rocky Beers has caught 42 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns. Both schools have allowed exactly 190 points through 10 games. SportsLine's model calculates a 71% probability of more than 38.5 combined points. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

18+, in a state where Polymarket operates. Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.