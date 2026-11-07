The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 10 college football schedule will feature a SEC matchup between Oklahoma (4-4) and No. 24 Florida (5-3) on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Florida is trading at $0.67 per share to beat Oklahoma. The $0.67 price per share equates to a 67% probability for Florida to win. The Gators are coming off a 27-8 loss to Georgia in Week 9, while Oklahoma was defeated by South Carolina, 42-25, last Saturday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Oklahoma vs. Florida picks, predictions

Oklahoma to lose by six or fewer points or win outright ($0.50)

More than 46.5 points ($0.48)

Pick #1: Oklahoma to lose by six or fewer points or win outright

Kalshi probability: 50%

Oklahoma has lost three of its last five games, which includes two losses in three matchups against ranked opponents. Quarterback John Mateer has been solid in his last two starts, throwing for 527 yards and four touchdowns on 48 of 72 passing, while also recording 66 yards on 20 rushing attempts.

Florida is coming off a blowout loss to a heavily-favored Georgia team following a 27-24 upset win against Texas two weeks prior. Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. threw for 172 yards and one interception on 18 of 25 passing, while also recording 17 yards and one touchdown on nine rushing attempts in the blowout loss. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Florida will beat Oklahoma, 26-22, on Saturday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Oklahoma is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, while Florida is trading at $0.51 per share to win by six or more points, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 46.5 points

Kalshi probability: 47%

Florida ranks sixth among SEC teams in scoring offense with 35.6 points per game and 14th in scoring defense with 28.1 points allowed per game. The Gators have been held to fewer than 20 points in three of their last four games and have allowed 24 or more points in six consecutive games.

Oklahoma ranks 15th among SEC teams in scoring offense with 22.0 points per game and seventh in scoring defense with 20.8 points allowed per game. The Sooners have scored an average of 22.0 points and allowed 23.5 points in their last four games. The SportsLine Projection Model's simulation probability is 57.8% for more than 46.5 points.

Oklahoma and Florida scoring 47 or more points is trading at $0.48 per share, while both teams scoring 46 or fewer points is trading at $0.53 per share, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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