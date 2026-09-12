The Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma Sooners will square off Saturday in a college football Week 2 matchup at The Big House. The Wolverines avoided what would have been a monumental upset last Saturday, with a controversial clock call leading to a Hail Mary on the final play against Western Michigan for a 13-12 victory. The Sooners crushed UTEP 51-0 and are looking to get back to the College Football Playoff after losing to Alabama in the first round last season. Ahead of this battle of ranked teams, we're going to take a closer look at the trading markets that are available at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. Both Kalshi and Polymarket are offering prediction market bonuses for new users, and these offers can be earned on Saturday if you're in prediction market legal states. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. Get a $20 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Oklahoma vs. Michigan prediction markets

Oklahoma to win: 68% (Polymarket)

Michigan to win: 32% (Polymarket)

Oklahoma to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50 (Kalshi)

More than 43.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52 (Kalshi)

Oklahoma to win: 68% (Polymarket)

The Wolverines survived by the skin of their teeth, and with some help from the replay booth, in Week 1. Michigan failed on a Hail Mary on what appeared to be the final play, but officials put one second back on the clock to allow the Wolverines to score on a 47-yard pass with their second chance. Meanwhile, the Sooners more than doubled UTEP's total yards (401-198) and held the Miners to just 86 passing yards. OU quarterback John Mateer threw for 225 yards and three TDs in the rout before being relieved late in the third quarter. The Sooners also rushed for 170 yards, led by Lloyd Avant with 79. Isaiah Sategna III had 76 receiving yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 88 yards for a score.

A Sooners road victory is trading at 68% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Michigan to win: 32% (Polymarket)

Coach Kyle Whittingham is hoping the Wolverines got the nerves out of their system after their huge scare against WMU last week. Quarterback Bryce Underwood struggled, completing 12 of 22 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He threw for 2,424 yards in 2025, but interceptions were an issue as he threw nine picks compared to 11 TDs. He also rushed for a team-high 47 yards in Week 1 after putting up 347 on the ground last year. The bright spot for Michigan was receiver JJ Buchanan, who had 126 yards on four receptions, including the game-winning 47-yard touchdown.

A Michigan win over Oklahoma at the Big House is 32% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Oklahoma to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50 (Kalshi)

The Sooners offense led by Mateer averaged 26.2 points per game last season while Underwood and UM scored 27.5, but the teams are more reliant on defense. Oklahoma allowed just 15.5 points per game, fifth in FBS, while the Wolverines gave up 20.4 (29th). Michigan has lost its past four games against ranked teams, while the Sooners have won their past four non-conference road games against teams ranked in the AP poll. The Sooners lost to Texas and Ole Miss last season, but all but two of their victories were by 5.5 or more points. The Wolverines lost three times, including a 24-13 setback to OU in Week 2.

Oklahoma winning by more than 5.5 points is trading at $0.51 at Kalshi. The Sooners winning by five points or fewer, or losing to Michigan, is priced at $0.50. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 43.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52 (Kalshi)

As mentioned, the teams combined for more points than this number in 2025, and OU topped it on its own last week. Underwood has dual-threat capability that can cause defenses issues, and Mateer was a Heisman candidate entering last season before injuries and ineffectiveness derailed his season. He threw for 270 yards and rushed for a team-high 74 in last year's meeting, accounting for three touchdowns. Underwood completed just nine of 24 passes for 142 yards, though the Wolverines did rush for 146 yards. Michigan's only home loss last season came against Ohio State in the season finale.

Oklahoma and Michigan combining to score more than 43.5 points is $0.49 per share at Kalshi, while the teams scoring 43 or less is $0.52 cents per share. Sign up now to make trades on Oklahoma-Michigan and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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