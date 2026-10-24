Saturday features an SEC clash between two teams trying to get back on the right track when the Oklahoma Sooners battle the Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. The Sooners got an exciting win over rival Texas two weeks ago before stumbling against Kentucky last weekend, while the Bulldogs has dropped two in a row to Alabama and LSU. Oklahoma is now 3-3 and MSU enters the weekend at 4-2. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. If you're interested in making trades on Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State, you should look into the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State prediction markets at Kalshi

Oklahoma to win: $0.54

Mississippi State to win: $0.47

Mississippi State to win, or lose by less than 1.5 points: $0.50

More than 48.5 points: $0.50

Oklahoma to win: $0.54

Oklahoma's defense ranks sixth in passing yards allowed per game this season. The Sooners are a bit leaky against the run (109.3 yards per game allowed), but they are only surrendering 18.2 points per game. The issue is on offense, where John Mateer and Co. have not gotten anything going. Mateer, who was seen a a potential Heisman candidate at one point last season, has thrown seven interceptions through six games. Three of those came against Kentucky last week in a 21-13 loss. Unless the quarterback can improve his accuracy and avoid turnovers, Oklahoma is going to struggle to reach bowl eligibility. The Sooners win this game in 44% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations. The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

An Oklahoma win is trading at $0.54 per share on Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Mississippi State to win: $0.47

Kamario Taylor did not play in Mississippi State's humiliating loss to LSU, but the quarterback is going to suit up against the Sooners. Taylor singlehandedly changes the complexion of this Bulldogs offense. He was a Heisman candidate at one point with the Bulldogs sitting at 4-0, but things have unraveled since then. Now, the focus will be on becoming bowl eligible in Lebby's third season in Starkville. The Bulldogs prevail in 56% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade on Mississippi State to win at $0.47 per share on Kalshi. That $0.47 price equates to a 47% probability in the latest Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State odds. Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get a $55 bonus with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Mississippi State to win, or lose by less than 1.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

The Sooners have not looked impressive this season, but they play close games. Outside of a 51-0 win over UTEP to open up the campaign and a blowout loss against Georgia, they have been in one-possession contests. Mississippi State is coming off two bad losses, and although Taylor was hurt ahead of the LSU game, it shows how fragile the Bulldogs are when their star quarterback cannot go. The SportsLine model believes the home team will be ready to go in this Week 8 clash with Taylor back, as Mississippi State loses by less than 1.5 points or wins outright in 69% of simulations.

This trade is available for $0.50 per share on Kalshi. Oklahoma to win by more than 1.5 points is $0.51 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 48.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

The default number for combined points scored has risen from 43.5 to 48.5 with the news that Taylor will play. That's a big boost for the potential of points being scored here as Oklahoma cannot be counted on to put up points. Mateer and Co. are averaging 21.3 points per game, but that number drops to 16.2 points per game if you remove the UTEP result. Mississippi State is putting up 32.5 points per game, and that includes being shut out by LSU. These teams top 48.5 points in roughly 70% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade on Oklahoma and Mississippi State to combine for more than 48.5 points at Kalshi for $0.50 per share. The teams scoring less than 48.5 points is $0.51 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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