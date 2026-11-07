The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 10 college football schedule will feature a SEC matchup between No. 2 Georgia (7-1) and No. 10 Ole Miss (6-2) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia is trading at $0.62 per share to beat Ole Miss. The $0.62 price per share equates to a 62% probability for Georgia to win. Ole Miss is trading at $0.38 per share to win. The Bulldogs are coming off a 27-8 win against Florida in Week 9, while Ole Miss defeated Auburn, 45-15, last Saturday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia vs. Ole Miss picks, predictions

Ole Miss to lose by three or fewer points or win outright ($0.49)

Fewer than 56.5 points ($0.51)

Pick #1: Ole Miss to lose by three or fewer points or win outright

Kalshi probability: 49%

Georgia's lone loss of the season came against Auburn, the same team Ole Miss beat by 30 points exactly one week prior to Saturday's game. Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss accounted for 328 total yards and three touchdowns, throwing for 263 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 22 of 34 passing, while also recording 65 yards and one score on seven rushing attempts.

The Bulldogs bounced back from the loss with a dominant win against then-No. 17 Florida following its bye week. Georgia's rushing attack combined for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 42 attempts, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Georgia will beat Ole Miss, 28-26, on Saturday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Ole Miss is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, while Georgia is trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Fewer than 56.5 points

Kalshi probability: 51%

Georgia leads the SEC in both scoring offense with 41.0 points per game and scoring defense with 14.9 points allowed per game. The Bulldogs had previously scored 38 or more points in their first five games and have averaged 22.6 in their last three games.

Ole Miss ranks fourth among SEC teams in scoring offense with 37.1 points per game and ninth in scoring defense with 24.0 points allowed per game. The Rebels have scored more than 40 points in four games and are averaging 34.3 points per game in their last three games. The SportsLine Projection Model's simulation probability is 55.0% for less than 56.5 points.

Georgia and Ole Miss scoring 56 or fewer points is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams scoring 57 or more points is trading at $0.49 per share, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.