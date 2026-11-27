A heated in-state rivalry is set to renew when the Ole Miss Rebels host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2026 Egg Bowl on Friday at noon ET, making it the perfect time to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Rebels have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning five of the last six meetings against the Bulldogs. Trade on Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices Ole Miss at $0.989 per share to win, while Mississippi State is trading at $0.12 per share. More than 56.5 points scored in Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State is trading at $0.51 per share. Ole Miss to win by more than 17.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State prices (via Kalshi)

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss winner Ole Miss $0.89, Miss. State $0.12 Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss points 56.5 total points to be scored (MORE $0.51, LESS $0.49) Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss margin Ole Miss to win by more than 17.5 points (YES $0.50 NO $0.50)

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss preview

Ole Miss will look to end its season on a high note when the Rebels host the arch-rival Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday. The Rebels had high aspirations heading into the season after making the College Football Playoff semifinals a season ago. However, Ole Miss has suffered four defeats in Pete Golding's first season as head coach.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been productive for the Rebels again this season, throwing for 2,853 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Chambliss is coming off a sensational showing in Ole Miss' win over Wofford last week, completing 19 of 20 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. Last year against Mississippi State, Chambliss finished with 359 passing yards and four TDs.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State can clinch bowl eligibility with a victory over the Rebels on Friday. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 start this season, but an injury to QB Kamario Taylor quickly derailed their season. Mississippi State has lost six of its last seven games, and the Bulldogs are 1-5 in their last six meetings against the Rebels. Kalshi has Ole Miss priced at $0.89 to win and $0.50 to win by at least 18 points. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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