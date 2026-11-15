The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 11 college football schedule will feature an SEC matchup between No. 10 Ole Miss (6-3) and Oklahoma (5-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. This game was moved to Sunday after Ole Miss had trouble traveling to Norman following the FAA ground stop on Friday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Oklahoma is trading at $0.56 per share to beat Ole Miss. The $0.56 price per share equates to a 56% probability for Oklahoma to win. The Sooners are coming off a 23-7 win against Florida in Week 10, while the Rebels were defeated by Georgia, 42-7, last Saturday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma picks, predictions

Ole Miss to win ($0.44)

More than 48.5 points ($0.53)

Pick #1: Ole Miss to win

Kalshi probability: 44%

Ole Miss is coming off its biggest loss of the season and has now lost two of its last three games. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for a season-low 170 yards and one interception on 18 of 34 passing, while being held to -12 rushing yards.

Oklahoma is coming off a 23-7 win against Florida in Week 10. Quarterback John Mateer threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 33 passing, while also recording a team-best 56 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Ole Miss is trading at $0.44 per share to win, while Oklahoma is trading at $0.56 per share to win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 48.5 points

Kalshi probability: 53%

Ole Miss enters Saturday's game ranked fifth among SEC teams in scoring offense with 33.8 points per game and 11th in scoring defense with 26.0 points allowed per game. The Rebels had previously scored 28 or more points in every game prior to being held to seven last Saturday.

Oklahoma ranks 15th among SEC teams in scoring offense with 22.1 points per game and sixth in scoring defense with 19.2 points allowed per game. The Sooners are averaging 23.7 points per game in their last three games.

Ole Miss and Oklahoma scoring 49 or more points is trading at $0.53 per share, while both teams scoring 48 or fewer points is trading at $0.48 per share, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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