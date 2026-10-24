The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 8 college football schedule will feature a Southeastern Conference matchup between No. 7 Ole Miss (5-1) and No. 16 Texas (4-2) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas is trading at $0.59 per share to beat Ole Miss. The $0.59 price per share equates to a 59% probability for Texas to win. The Longhorns are coming off back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida. Meanwhile, the Rebels enter on a two-game winning streak with victories against Vanderbilt and Missouri. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ole Miss vs. Texas picks, predictions

Ole Miss to lose by three or fewer points or win outright ($0.53)

Fewer than 54.5 points ($0.52)

Pick #1: Ole Miss to lose by three or fewer points or win outright

Kalshi probability: 53%

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Texas quarterback Arch Manning both entered the season as Heisman favorites and while Chambliss has lived up to the hype, Manning has struggled in recent weeks, which has coincided with Texas' losing streak. Chambliss ranks among the top 5 SEC quarterbacks in passing yards (1,676) and touchdown passes (14), while Manning has thrown for 634 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on 47 of 70 passing in his last three games.

"Ole Miss has the best QB in this game, and arguably in the country, in Trinidad Chambliss," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Their offense is playing significantly better and their much-maligned defense has started to play better the last two games. On the other side the Texas offense is stuck in neutral and they'll be without their best defender in DE Collin Simmons. This is a completely bad matchup for the boys in burnt orange."

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Ole Miss is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, while Texas is trading at $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Fewer than 54.5 points

Kalshi probability: 51%

Texas has scored 24 points or fewer in each of its last three games, with its lowest score in that span coming in a 20-17 win against Tennessee in Knoxville. The Longhorns have averaged 20.0 points per game in their two wins against ranked opponents and scored exactly 24 points in both of their losses.

Ole Miss has scored more 31 points or more in each of its five wins, which includes 52 points against Vanderbilt in Week 6 and 31 points against Missouri in Week 7. The Rebels are averaging 33.0 points per game in their four matchups against ranked opponents.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Texas will beat Ole Miss, 29-22, and its model's simulation average under probability is 57.7% which is slightly higher than the consensus odds implied probablity of 52.8%.

Ole Miss and Texas scoring a combined 55 or more points is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams scoring 54 or fewer points is trading at $0.49 per share, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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