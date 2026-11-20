The Oregon Ducks haven't been quite as sharp as many expected this season, but they still have a path to the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff late in the season. Oregon will try to avoid an upset when it visits Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 20. The Spartans are rebuilding under Pat Fitzgerald, but they do have some positive momentum with a win over Michigan and close losses against Northwestern and Washington. Sports fans interested in making predictions for this game should check out the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after making a $10+ deposit at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Oregon vs. Michigan State predictions on Polymarket

Oregon to win: 86%

Michigan State to win: 14%

Oregon to win by more than 16.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

More than 45.5 points: Yes 53%, No 48%

Oregon to win: 86%

The Ducks were considered national title contenders at the beginning of the season, but nearly got upset in Week 1 against Boise State. They faltered against Oklahoma State in Week 2 and have also fallen to Illinois and UCLA. Oregon's path to the Big Ten championship game is not easy, but a three-loss team has made the CFP before. Dylan Raiola has taken over for Dante Moore and is operating this offense well, while Oregon's defense has started to shape up after struggling to open the season. The SportsLine Projection Model has Oregon winning in 77% of simulations.

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Michigan State to win: 14%

The Spartans rely heavily on the ground game, with Jaziun Patterson and Cam Edwards leading the way. Patterson has 327 yards and five scores with Edwards has 304 yards and three scores. Michigan State has been able to slow down some decent offenses in the Big Ten, so there's a chance the Spartans can muck up the game a bit early against Oregon and get the crowd involved. A Michigan State win happens in 23% of SportsLine simulations.

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Oregon to win by more than 16.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

If we remove the 84-0 result against Portland State, Oregon has not been able to pull away from teams. The Ducks have won just once by more than 16.5 points, though that did happen this past weekend against Michigan. Michigan State has not lost by more than 16.5 points in four of its last five games, with the lone exception being an 18-point loss to UCLA. The Spartans win outright or lose by less than 15.5 points in 56% of SportsLine simulations.

At Polymarket, you can trade on Oregon to win by more than 16.5 points for 50%. Michigan State to lose by less than 16.5 points or win outright trades at 50% as well. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 45.5 points: Yes 53%, No 48%

Oregon's offense has not been a problem this season. The Ducks are averaging 33.8 points per game, and that number jumps to 35.3 over the last three games. Oregon is giving up 20.6 points per game and Michigan State scores 18.8, but the Spartans have only allowed 19.8 points per game over their last four contests. The SportsLine model sees offense here as more than 45.5 points are scored in 57.1% of simulations.

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