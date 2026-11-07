The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Oregon Ducks for a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, the perfect time to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Trade on Oregon vs. Ohio State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices Ohio State at $0.72 per share to win, while Oregon is priced at $0.28 per share. The $0.72 price per share equates to a 72% probability for the Buckeyes to win. More than 48.5 points scored in Ohio State vs. Oregon is trading at $0.39 per share. Meanwhile, Ohio State to win by more than 7.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Oregon vs. Ohio State trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Ohio State vs. Oregon prices (via Kalshi)

Ohio State vs. Oregon winner Ohio State $0.72 per share, Oregon $0.28 per share Ohio State vs. Oregon points 48.5 total points to be scored (More $0.39, Less $0.61) Ohio State vs. Oregon margin Ohio State to win by more than 7.5 points (YES $0.50, NO $0.50)

Oregon vs. Ohio State preview

Both teams have been fixtures of the College Football Playoff in recent years and there was every reason to think that there would be Big Ten Championship Game implications in this matchup at the beginning of the season. However, both teams have lost their starting quarterbacks for the season and are still trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces in the back half of the season.

Ohio State is coming off a 30-18 loss to USC last week and is now 6-2 overall with a 4-1 record in the conference. However, the Buckeyes own the tiebreaker over Indiana for second place in the Big Ten and are still guaranteed a trip to Indianapolis if they win out. Now the emphasis is on getting true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey up to speed after he played all 85 snaps in the loss to USC.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are 5-3 on the season coming off a 34-26 win over Northwestern at home last week and are still holding out hope that they can sneak into the Big Ten title game and then sneak into the College Football Playoff as a three-loss conference champion. Dylan Raiola played arguably his best game of the season against the Wildcats, going 22-of-31 for 331 yards and three touchdowns in a must-win game. Trade on Ohio State vs. Oregon here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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