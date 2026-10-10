The No. 13 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 UCLA Bruins in one of only two ranked vs. ranked matchups in the Week 6 college football schedule from Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Oregon had a bye last week after its 42-27 win at No. 19 USC last week, and UCLA is also coming off a bye after its 54-3 win over Maryland. Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore returned to practice this week after his scary concussion against USC, but he's out for Saturday. Dylan Raiola will start at quarterback. Kalshi has Oregon trading at $0.79 per contract to win, while UCLA is priced at $0.21 to win. Trade on Oregon vs. UCLA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

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UCLA vs. Oregon prices (via Kalshi)

UCLA vs. Oregon winner Oregon $0.79, UCLA $0.21 UCLA vs. Oregon points 58.5 total points to be scored (More $0.48, Less $0.52) UCLA vs. Oregon margin Oregon to win by more than 10.5 points (YES $0.48, NO $0.52)

UCLA vs. Oregon preview

The Bruins are playing like one of the best offenses in the nation. UCLA comes off a 54-3 victory over Maryland, preceded by a 52-38 win over Purdue. The Bruins opened with a 45-24 win over California and are averaging 44.8 ppg this season, which ranks fourth in the nation. Their defense ranks 18th (18.8 ppg allowed) in a 4-0 start. Bob Chesney, the head coach at James Madison for the last two seasons, is off to a high-flying start with senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava and a defense averaging three turnovers per game, which ranks second in the nation.

Meanwhile, Oregon proved why the backup quarterback is one of the most important positions in sports. The Ducks added Dylan Raiola, who started the last two years at Nebraska, from the transfer portal when there was uncertainty about whether Dante Moore would enter the NFL Draft. Moore returned, but suffered a brutal concussion in the Ducks' last game on Sept. 26. Raiola stepped in and completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two scores, leading four touchdown drives in the second half of a 41-27 win over USC. Oregon is 3-1, including 1-0 in the Big Ten.

UCLA leads the all-time series, 38-35, but Oregon has won the last five matchups, most recently 34-13 in 2024. Moore remains out with a concussion on Saturday. Still, Oregon is priced at $0.79 per contract to win, with UCLA at $0.21 in this top-25 matchup. Oregon is $0.48 per contract to win by more than 10.5 points. Trade on UCLA vs. Oregon here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

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