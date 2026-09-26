No. 20 Oregon makes the trip to Los Angeles on Saturday to face No. 12 USC, with both teams unbeaten in conference play as they open Big Ten action against each other. Kickoff for Oregon vs. USC is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. No. 16 Oregon is 2-1, coming off an 84-0 win over Portland State in which quarterback Dante Moore completed 19 of 23 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns. USC is unbeaten at 4-0 under fifth-year coach Lincoln Riley, powered by Heisman hopeful quarterback Jayden Maiava. Trade on Oregon vs. USC here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Kalshi prices Oregon at $0.585 per share to win, with USC at $0.425 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

USC vs. Oregon prices (via Kalshi)

Oregon vs. USC winner Oregon $0.585, USC $0.425 Oregon vs. USC points 62.5 total points to be scored Oregon vs. USC margin Oregon to win by more than 2.5 points

Oregon vs. USC preview

USC's unbeaten record is real, but it came against a soft slate of San Jose State, Fresno State, Louisiana and Rutgers, none of them ranked. Maiava has been productive and looks like a legitimate Heisman contender, and the Trojans' offense under Riley is capable of scoring with anyone, but Saturday is the first time USC has had to prove itself against a team of Oregon's caliber.

Oregon has already been tested, taking a road loss at Oklahoma State before rebounding with a dominant, near-flawless performance against Portland State. Moore's efficiency and the Ducks' overall talent level give Oregon a real edge up front and at the skill positions, and that shows up in the numbers. Oregon is favored on the road, which says plenty about how oddsmakers view this matchup despite USC's better record. All three of Oregon's games have score more than the total given by Kalshi. Trade on Oregon vs. USC here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus: