Thursday Night Football heads to Lambeau Field in Week 3, where the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is 1-1 after rallying for a 20-17 overtime win over the Jets, while Atlanta arrives 0-2 after a 34-3 loss to Carolina. Kalshi prices Green Bay at $0.75 per share to defeat Atlanta, with the Falcons at $0.27 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Packers vs. Falcons also offers several more specific prediction markets. Green Bay winning by at least seven points is priced at $0.54 per share. Bijan Robinson recording 90+ rushing yards is trading at $0.40 per share, while Jordan Love finishing with fewer than 200 passing yards is priced at $0.47 per share.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Packers vs. Falcons picks, predictions, props

Packers to win by 7+ points ($0.54 per share)

Bijan Robinson: 90+ rushing yards ($0.40 per share)

Jordan Love: Fewer than 200 passing yards ($0.47 per share)

Packers to win by 7+ points ($0.54 per share)

Green Bay finally found some fourth-quarter life against the Jets, turning a 17-7 deficit into a 20-17 overtime win. Love threw two touchdown passes, and the Packers' defense closed the game with a pair of overtime sacks before the winning field goal. Atlanta arrives in a much rougher spot. The Falcons are 0-2 after getting worked by Carolina. Rush was benched for rookie Jack Strand in the third quarter, and Atlanta has yet to name its Week 3 starter. A Thursday trip to Lambeau is not an ideal place to sort through that uncertainty.

SportsLine has Green Bay winning 29-19, a 10-point margin. Kalshi prices the Packers to win by at least seven points at $0.54 per share. Trade on Packers-Falcons here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Bijan Robinson (ATL | RB), 90+ rushing yards ($0.40 per share)

Atlanta's offense was stuck in neutral in Week 2, but Robinson still deserves to be treated as the centerpiece. He carried 16 times for 72 yards against Carolina and added three catches for nine yards, production that was muted by Atlanta spending much of the afternoon playing from behind. The quickest way to make Thursday easier on Atlanta's quarterback is obvious: feed Robinson and make Green Bay deal with him for four quarters. His recent production also gives the Falcons a reason to stay patient with the ground game.

SportsLine lands Robinson at 92.4 rushing yards against Green Bay. Its player card notes that he has exceeded its rushing figure in four of the last five games in the listed sample, averaging 105.8 rushing yards. Kalshi prices Robinson to reach 90 rushing yards at $0.40 per share. Trade on Packers-Falcons here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jordan Love (GB | QB), fewer than 200 passing yards ($0.47 per share)

Love just won a game with 145 passing yards, and that tells you plenty about the path available Thursday. Green Bay trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter against New York, yet Love still finished with only 16 completions for 145 yards and two touchdowns. If the Packers get in front of an Atlanta offense that scored three points last week, Matt LaFleur has little reason to turn this into a high-volume passing night. Green Bay can lean on its defense and keep the offense balanced, especially on a short week.

SportsLine has Love at 196.6 passing yards against Atlanta, below the 200-yard figure featured at Kalshi. The Packers are also forecast to win 29-19, a game script that could keep the second-half passing volume modest. Kalshi prices fewer than 200 passing yards at $0.47 per share. Trade on Packers-Falcons here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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