Two teams trying to get pointed in the right direction battle as part of the league's NFL Week 4 schedule when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Polymarket lists a Green Bay victory at $0.64 per share and shares on Tampa Bay to win at $0.36 each. The $0.64 price equates to a 64% probability of a Green Bay win in the latest Packers vs. Buccaneers odds. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

Before the game kicks off, we'll look at some of the trading markets available at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. Kalshi and Polymarket both are offering prediction market bonuses for new users, and these offers can be earned on Sunday's NFL slate if you're in prediction market legal states. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers.

Packers vs. Buccaneers predictions

It's been a tough start to 2026 for both teams. Green Bay is 1-2 but should probably be 2-1. The Packers gave up 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter against Minnesota in Week 1, then beat the Jets in overtime in Week 2 before getting blown out in Week 3 by Atlanta. Green Bay has had to throw the ball a lot as the running game has been nonexistent.

As for Tampa Bay, things have been even worse. The Bucs are 0-3, with losses to the Bengals, Browns and Vikings so far. Things will only get tougher now with quarterback Baker Mayfield dealing with a right thumb dislocation, which pushes undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels into starting action against Green Bay.

Packers vs. Buccaneers predictions and picks

Packers to win: $0.64 (Polymarket)

Buccaneers to win: $0.36 (Polymarket)

Packers to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50 (Kalshi)

More than 40.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54 (Kalshi)

Packers to win: $0.64 (Polymarket)

The Packers need a win in a bad way here. They're 1-2 and are sitting in last place in the NFC North behind 3-0 Minnesota, 2-1 Detroit and 2-1 Chicago. Green Bay's top priority has to be getting the running game going. The Packers are last in the NFL with 48.7 rushing yards per game, and Jordan Love is second the NFL in pass attempts with 124. The defense just got gashed for 498 yards last week, with Atlanta rushing for 242. The good news for Green Bay is they face a quarterback in Daniels who has never played in the NFL before.

A Packers win is trading at $0.64 at Polymarket. The $0.64 price per share equates to a 64% probability of a Packers win in the latest Packers vs. Buccaneers odds. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus:

Buccaneers to win: $0.36 (Polymarket)

The Buccaneers are 0-3, and getting their first win of 2026 got a whole lot tougher with the news that Mayfield dislocated his thumb in a Week 3 loss to Minnesota. The Bucs' offense largely struggled this year even with Mayfield under center, and Daniels now starts after entering the year as an undrafted rookie free agent. Daniels completed 27 of 44 passes for 239 yards with one touchdown and no picks in the preseason, and he also rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown.

A Tampa Bay win is $0.36 at Polymarket. The $0.36 price per share equates to a 36% probability of a Bucs win in the latest Packers vs. Buccaneers odds. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Packers to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50 (Kalshi)

The Packers are reeling after last week's blowout loss to Atlanta, but they get the luxury of extended rest after playing on Thursday Night Football, and they also catch the Bucs without Mayfield. The Packers are trying to keep pace in the NFC North, while the Bucs actually are just one game back of Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta in the NFC South as those three squads are all 1-2 so far.

Green Bay winning by more than 3.5 points is priced at $0.51 at Kalshi. Tampa Bay losing by fewer than 3.5 or winning outright is $0.50. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL games and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

More than 40.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54 (Kalshi)

Neither offense has had the best of starts this year. Tampa Bay is averaging 20.7 points per game, and Green Bay is close behind at 18.7. Both rank in the bottom half of the NFL in scoring thus far. The Packers will look to get their rushing attack going, but the Bucs have the No. 2 run defense in the league through three weeks. All eyes will be on Daniels and whether or not he can operate the Bucs' offense at a capable level in Mayfield's absence.

Green Bay and Tampa Bay combining to score more than 40.5 points is $0.47 per share at Kalshi, while the teams scoring 40 or fewer points is $0.54 cents per share. Sign up now to make trades on Packers vs. Buccaneers and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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