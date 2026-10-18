The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Green Bay hosts Dallas on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 3-2 following a 31-7 win over Chicago, while the Cowboys fell to 2-3 after losing 24-16 to Tampa Bay. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prices the Packers to win by more than 1.5 points at $0.51 per share, equivalent to a victory by two or more. Matthew Golden to reach 70 receiving yards is $0.47 per share, while Jake Ferguson to score a touchdown checks in at $0.25 per share. SportsLine expects 85.1 receiving yards from Golden and gives Ferguson a projection of 0.40 touchdowns. Golden has 397 receiving yards through five games, while Ferguson has scored three touchdowns. Dallas ranks 31st in yards allowed, entering this game with defensive concerns.

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Packers vs. Cowboys picks, predictions, props

Packers vs. Cowboys: Green Bay to win by 2 or more points ($0.51 per share)

Green Bay to win by 2 or more points ($0.51 per share) Matthew Golden: 70+ receiving yards ($0.47 per share)

70+ receiving yards ($0.47 per share) Jake Ferguson: To score a touchdown ($0.25 per share)

Packers to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Green Bay's passing game finally looked like the version Matt LaFleur wanted in Sunday's 31-7 victory over Chicago. Jordan Love completed 25 of 31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Watson caught both scoring throws and finished with 143 yards, while the Packers forced five turnovers on defense. The result pushed Green Bay to 3-2 and gave it consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Dallas is coming off a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay, where Dak Prescott threw for 316 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice. George Pickens had nine catches for 130 yards, although the Cowboys allowed 241 rushing yards on the other side. That defense ranks 31st in total yards allowed entering Sunday. SportsLine has Green Bay winning 29-24. Kalshi prices the Packers to win by more than 1.5 points at $0.51 per share, meaning a victory by two or more. Trade on Packers-Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Matthew Golden, 70+ receiving yards ($0.47 per share)

Golden has already surpassed his entire rookie receiving total after five games of his second season. The Green Bay wideout has 24 catches for 397 yards and two touchdowns, including three performances with at least 95 receiving yards. He collected six catches for 123 yards against Chicago last Sunday, one week after a quieter 21-yard outing in Tampa Bay. A 50-yard catch against the Bears helped push his season average to 16.5 yards per reception.

Love threw for 367 yards against Chicago, and Golden wasn't the only receiver who benefited. Watson added 143 yards, giving Dallas more than one dangerous matchup to handle. The Cowboys rank 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt, a difficult pairing for an offense that just found its rhythm through the air. SportsLine's player forecast puts Golden at 85.1 receiving yards. Kalshi prices him to finish with 70 or more at $0.47 per share. Trade on Packers-Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jake Ferguson to score a touchdown ($0.25 per share)

Ferguson hasn't scored in Dallas's last two games, but the tight end was a regular visitor to the endzone earlier in September. He caught two touchdowns against Washington, then added another against Baltimore the following week. Ferguson has 15 receptions for 102 yards and three scores through five games, even after catching only three passes for 19 yards in last Thursday's 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay. He's due for a score.

Prescott threw for 316 yards in that defeat, and Dallas has enough passing options to make Green Bay work near the goal line. The Packers just intercepted Chicago three times, but they also allowed 39 points to Minnesota in Week 1 and 35 to Atlanta in Week 3. SportsLine has Dallas scoring 24 points in its 29-24 Green Bay forecast, and its individual model gives Ferguson 0.40 projected touchdowns. Kalshi prices Ferguson to score at least once at $0.25 per share. Trade on Packers-Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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