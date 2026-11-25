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Both teams are coming off bye weeks entering Wednesday's game. The Rams are on a four-game winning streak, while the Packers look to bounce back from a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Week 10.

Kalshi prices the Rams at $0.57 per share to win. The $0.57 price per share equates to a 57% probability in the latest Packers vs. Rams odds. More than 44.5 points to be scored in Rams vs. Packers is trading at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. Packers quarterback Jordan Love to throw 275+ yards is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Packers vs. Rams picks, player props

Jordan Love (Packers): 275+ passing yards YES ($0.51)

Matthew Stafford (Rams): 2+ passing touchdowns YES ($0.49)

Christian Watson (Packers): 80+ receiving yards YES ($0.47)

Blake Corum (Rams): 60+ rushing yards YES ($0.48)

Prop pick #1: Jordan Love 275+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 49%

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is currently second among NFL players with 2,838 passing yards in 10 starts. Love, however, was held to 220 yards in a Week 10 loss to the Vikings, his third-lowest total of the season and the lowest since Week 4.

Love has exceeded his passing yards market in four of his last five games when the Packers aren't favored and is averaging 335.2 passing yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Love will throw for 314.5 yards on average against the Rams.

Love is trading at $0.51 per share to throw for 275 or more yards on Wednesday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Matthew Stafford 2+ passing touchdowns YES

Kalshi probability: 47%

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,623 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2026, just months removed from his first NFL MVP season.

Stafford has thrown for multiple touchdowns six times in 10 starts, which includes 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 34-6 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.

Stafford has exceeded his passing touchdowns market in five of his last eight games against teams with a winning record. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Stafford will throw for 2.4 touchdowns on average against the Packers.

Stafford is trading at $0.49 per share to throw for two or more touchdowns on Wednesday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Christian Watson 80+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 44%

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has emerged as one of the league's best players at his position during his fifth NFL season.

Watson enters Wednesday's game with 52 receptions for 916 yards and nine touchdowns, having already set or matched career high totals in each category.

Watson has exceeded his receiving yards mark in five of his last eight games against a top-third defense, averaging 93.0 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Watson will record 87.1 receiving yards on average against the Rams.

Watson is trading at $0.47 per share to record 80 or more receiving yards on Wednesday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Blake Corum 60+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 50%

Rams running back Blake Corum recorded a season-high 100 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts against the Cardinals in Week 10.

Corum has seen more carries in recent weeks, having split reps with Kyren Williams, as has been the case throughout his NFL career.

Corum has exceeded his rushing yards market in four of his last five games, averaging 69.3 yards per game in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Corum will record 69.3 rushing yards on average against the Packers.

Corum is trading at $0.48 per share to record 60 or more rushing yards on Wednesday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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