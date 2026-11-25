The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. The Rams (6-4) host the Packers (6-4) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game. The Rams have won four straight, while the Packers are coming off a 30-10 loss to the Vikings. Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) is inactive for tonight's game. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more.

Polymarket lists the Rams at $0.57 per share to win and the Packers at $0.43 per share. The $0.57 price per share equates to a 57% probability for Los Angeles to win. Those figures reflect the market's displayed chances of each team winning Wednesday's game.

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 12 on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating to 2024.

Packers vs. Rams predictions on Polymarket

Rams to win: 57%

57% Packers to win: 43%

43% More than 44.5 combined points: 49% Yes, 52% No

49% Yes, 52% No Rams to win by 3 points or more: 52% Yes, 48% No

Rams to win: 57%

Four consecutive victories have carried Los Angeles from 2-4 to 6-4, and the latest was a 34-6 defeat of Arizona. Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in that game. He connected with nine receivers, an important development with Puka Nacua facing an extended absence following MCL surgery and Davante Adams recovering from a hamstring injury. Stafford has 2,623 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Sean McVay has turned to an assortment of targets. Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen caught touchdown passes against Arizona, while Xavier Smith scored his first career NFL touchdown. Blake Corum added 100 rushing yards and a touchdown, giving the offense another dependable option. The Rams average 385.4 yards per game, fifth in the league, and keep possession for 32:26 per outing. That's the foundation behind Polymarket's 57% reading for Los Angeles, compared with 43% for Green Bay. Trade on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Packers to win: 43%

Green Bay has an ugly result to file away before facing Los Angeles. Jordan Love was sacked eight times in the 30-10 loss to Minnesota, and the Packers committed four turnovers. Yet Love has thrown for 2,838 yards with 20 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Christian Watson has been his most productive downfield target, catching 52 passes for 916 yards and seven touchdowns. There's enough passing production here to test the Rams' secondary.

The defense has a case too. Green Bay owns 14 interceptions, second most in the NFL, and has registered 29 sacks. Xavier McKinney accounted for his sixth interception against Minnesota. Micah Parsons, who's been recovering from a knee injury, has returned to practice and could make his season debut Wednesday. Josh Jacobs has also practiced in a limited capacity after finger surgery, leaving the workload in the backfield uncertain. Polymarket places a Packers win at 43%. Trade on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 44.5 combined points (49% Yes, 52% No)

The teams average 47.4 points per game between them: 24.8 for Los Angeles and 22.6 for Green Bay. Their latest outings tell different stories. The Rams scored 34 against Arizona, while the Packers managed just 10 against Minnesota. Green Bay still has a passing attack capable of producing quick scores, and the Rams have scored touchdowns with both tight ends and reserve receivers.

There's a counterargument from the injury list. Los Angeles has been playing without its leading receivers, while Green Bay could need a larger contribution from Kaleb Johnson if Jacobs can't handle his usual workload. Kyren Williams, who has 616 rushing yards and six touchdowns, was limited in Sunday's practice by a toe issue. Polymarket lists more than 44.5 points at 49% Yes and 52% No. SportsLine's 25-22 projected score totals 47 points, and its simulations clear 44.5 in 51% of runs. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Rams to win by 3 points or more (52% Yes, 48% No)

Green Bay's offensive line faces another difficult assignment. Minnesota reached Love eight times, and the Rams have Myles Garrett on the opposite side. Garrett was limited Sunday by a knee issue, leaving his workload uncertain. Los Angeles has recorded 21 sacks through 10 games and could exploit protection problems. That would also test Green Bay's ability to adjust.

Green Bay's pass rush could also influence the result. The Packers have recorded 29 sacks, while Los Angeles has been adjusting its interior line since Coleman Shelton suffered a hamstring injury against Arizona. Backup center Dylan McMahon also sustained a knee injury, forcing Beaux Limmer into a larger role. Stafford has thrown 10 interceptions this season. Polymarket lists the Rams winning by three or more points at 52% Yes and 48% No. SportsLine has that outcome in 48% of simulations, despite a projected 25-22 Rams victory. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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