The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The Packers host the Panthers on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. Both clubs are coming off defeats, with the Packers entering at 4-3 and the Panthers at 3-3. SportsLine forecasts a 28-18 Packers victory. Kalshi prices the Packers to win outright at $0.66 per share, while the Panthers are trading at $0.35 per share. The $0.66 price per share equates to a 66% probability for Green Bay to win. Guards Damien Lewis (knee) and Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle) are inactive for the Panthers. Packers receiver Matthew Golden is active. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Thursday's featured markets include the Packers winning by four or more points at $0.52 per share. Tetairoa McMillan reaching 80 receiving yards costs $0.45 for Yes and $0.59 for No. Matthew Golden scoring a touchdown checks in at $0.40 for Yes and $0.61 for No. SportsLine forecasts 95.5 receiving yards for McMillan and 0.41 receiving touchdowns for Golden.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Packers-Panthers picks and predictions at Kalshi

Packers-Panthers: Packers to win by 4+ points ($0.52 per share)

Packers to win by 4+ points ($0.52 per share) Tetairoa McMillan: 80+ receiving yards ($0.45 per share)

80+ receiving yards ($0.45 per share) Matthew Golden: Anytime touchdown ($0.40 per share)

Packers to win by 4+ points ($0.52 per share)

Green Bay stopped Detroit on fourth down inside the Lions' 25 late Sunday. The ensuing possession yielded no points, and the Packers eventually lost 20-17 on a final-play field goal. Jordan Love finished with 274 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the offense produced only seven points across four red-zone trips. The defeat ended a three-game winning streak that included a 23-13 victory over Dallas.

Carolina's latest performance created problems, however. Bryce Young threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in a 43-13 defeat to Tampa Bay. The Panthers surrendered five sacks and 258 rushing yards. Right tackle Taylor Moton also suffered a broken fibula, leaving rookie Monroe Freeling in position to replace him Thursday. Carolina defeated Philadelphia 25-14 the previous week. SportsLine forecasts a 28-18 Packers victory. Trade on Packers-Panthers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Tetairoa McMillan, 80+ receiving yards ($0.45 per share)

Carolina's passing offense looked much different before Sunday's loss. McMillan caught six passes for 86 yards against Philadelphia, one game after a 14-catch, 192-yard afternoon against Detroit. Those two games gave him 278 yards on 20 receptions. He reached 101 yards earlier in the year against Atlanta, and he's topped 80 yards in three of six appearances. His latest outing against Tampa Bay produced 40 yards on four catches from six targets.

Young managed only 163 passing yards against the Buccaneers, with two interceptions and five sacks. Carolina could have trouble keeping pressure away from its quarterback Thursday after Moton's injury, although McMillan has drawn at least nine targets in three games this year. He also accounted for nearly one-third of Young's passing yardage against Philadelphia. SportsLine forecasts 95.5 receiving yards for McMillan. Trade on Packers-Panthers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Matthew Golden, anytime touchdown ($0.40 per Yes share)

Golden wasn't overlooked in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Detroit. Love targeted him 12 times, but the pair connected six times for 39 yards. Golden was more productive in the two preceding games, catching six passes for 123 yards against Chicago and another six for 104 against Dallas. He scored in the win over the Cowboys, giving him three touchdown receptions in seven appearances this season.

Golden's three touchdown catches came against Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Dallas. Green Bay threw 45 passes against Detroit as its rushing attack struggled, with Josh Jacobs managing 36 yards on 11 carries. Golden has 540 receiving yards through seven games, but Week 7's heavy passing workload didn't result in another trip to the end zone. SportsLine forecasts 0.41 receiving touchdowns for Golden. Kalshi lists an anytime touchdown at $0.40 per Yes share, compared with $0.61 for No. Trade on Packers-Panthers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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