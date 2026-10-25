The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. The Carolina Panthers will try to extend their winning streak to three games Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 7 NFC South battle. The Panthers sit atop the NFC South, while the Buccaneers have just one win in the 2026 NFL season. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades.

Panthers vs. Bucs Kalshi markets

Panthers to win: $0.60

Bucs to win: $0.41

Panthers to win by more than 2.5 points: $0.53

More than 44.5 points: $0.51

Panthers to win: $0.60

Carolina's offense appears to have come to life in Dave Canales' third season. The Panthers are scoring 29.2 points per game behind Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Tetairoa McMillan. Jalen Coker looks like a great complementary wide receiver, and Tommy Tremble is starting to emerge as a tight end. Even though Carolina's defense is not as good as it was a season ago, this offensive explosion has fans excited for the future. Young, who was briefly benched last season, has thrown 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions through five games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Panthers prevailing in 62% of simulations.

A Panthers win trades at $0.60 per share on Kalshi. That price equates to a 60% probability in the latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Bucs to win: $0.41

Baker Mayfield is set to return for Tampa Bay, though the Bucs were not exactly lighting things up when he was under center prior to his thumb injury. Tampa Bay is averaging 19.8 points per game and is putting up under 300 yards of offense per contest, far cries from Mayfield's previous seasons with the franchise. This Bucs defense has gotten the best of Young and Co. multiple times, but unless Mayfield can find his form quickly, this could be a fairly one-sided contest. The Bucs win in 38% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade on Tampa to win at $0.41 per share on Kalshi. This price equates to a 41% probability in the latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Panthers to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

The SportsLine model sees Carolina winning by three or more points in 55% of simulations. Despite Tampa's poor record, the Bucs have kept every game within one possession. Their losses have been by a combined 27 points. Carolina has a 31-point win, a six-point win and an 11-point win on its resume this season.

At Kalshi, trading on the Panthers to win by more than 2.5 points is $0.53 per share. You can trade on the Bucs to win, or lose by less than 2.5 points, for $0.48 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

As mentioned above, the Bucs have managed to keep games close despite their struggles offensively. Mayfield's return should theoretically provide a boost, but even if he can't go, Jalon Daniels has played well enough for the team to win. The Panthers are a high-flying offense at 29.2 points per game, and they'll be the ones driving most of the scoring. The SportsLine model sees more than 44.5 points being scored in 64% of simulations.

That trade is available at Kalshi for $0.51 per share, while the teams to score less than 44.5 points is $0.50 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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