Sports fans looking to take in Week 8 NFL action on Thursday Night Football can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps for Panthers vs. Packers. Both teams are trying to get back on track after losing in Week 7, with Carolina suffering a blowout loss to the Buccaneers while the Packers lost on the last kick of the game against the Lions. These are two teams capable of scoring in bunches, so those making predictions can expect some touchdowns. Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades on first touchdown scorer markets for Panthers vs. Packers TNF.

Panthers vs. Packers first touchdown scorer markets

Panthers first touchdown pick: Chuba Hubbard ($0.13)

It's been an interesting time for Hubbard over the last three seasons. He was the clear featured back for Carolina in 2024 and was rewarded with a contract extension after the campaign. In 2025, he was in a committee with Rico Dowdle and was often overshadowed the newcomer. In 2026, he's back to being in the featured role with Dowdle now in Pittsburgh and Hubbard has made the most of it. He has 459 rushing yards, 112 receiving yards and six total touchdowns through six games. The Panthers like to give him the ball near the endzone and Hubbard has shown he can score in a variety of ways. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Packers first touchdown pick: Christian Watson ($0.10)

Watson's ability to produce was never really in doubt, but his injury history is what critics pointed to when the Packers signed the receiver to a four-year extension worth up to $110.5 million. Watson has delivered on this extension through eight weeks with 595 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He's failed to score in each of the last two games, and this is a tough Panthers secondary. But Jordan Love is looking for Watson when things break down. I like him at this price over Josh Jacobs or Matthew Golden.

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