The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, making the Panthers vs. Packers matchup on Thursday Night Football even more exciting. Green Bay is trading at $0.66 per share to win outright on Kalshi. The $0.66 price per share equates to a 66% probability in the latest Panthers vs. Packers odds. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Panthers vs. Lions is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Panthers are coming off a 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 7. Meanwhile, the Packers' three-game winning streak was snapped by a 20-17 loss to the Lions. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Panthers vs. Packers picks, player props

Bryce Young (Panthers): 250+ passing yards YES ($0.52)

Jordan Love (Packers): 2+ passing touchdowns YES ($0.59)

Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers): 70+ receiving yards YES ($0.54)

Josh Jacobs (Packers): 60+ rushing yards YES ($0.50)

Prop pick #1: Bryce Young- 250+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 53%

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is on pace to have a career season with 285.3 passing yards per game.

Young has already thrown for 1,712 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions on 135 of 228 passing in six games, having set career-highs with 3,011 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025.

The former No. 1 overall pick is, however, coming off a season-low 163 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 14 of 27 passing during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Young has exceeded his projected passing yards market in four of his last five games, averaging 276.6 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Young will throw for 288.0 yards on average against the Packers.

Young is trading at $0.52 per share to throw for 250 yards or more on Thursday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Jordan Love- 2+ passing touchdowns YES

Kalshi probability: 60%

Packers quarterback Jordan Love enters Week 8 with 1,958 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions on 162 of 270 passing.

Love has thrown for two touchdowns in six of his first seven games, which includes 274 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 27 of 45 passing in Week 7.

Love has exceeded his projected passing touchdowns market in four of his last five games, averaging 1.8 passing touchdowns per game during that span.

Love is trading at $0.59 per share to throw two or more touchdowns on Thursday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Tetairoa McMillan- 70+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 50%

Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan leads the team with 36 receptions for 511 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

McMillan recorded a season-best 14 receptions for 192 yards during a Week 4 win against the Detroit Lions, but has averaged five receptions for 63 yards in his last two appearances.

McMillan has exceeded his projected receiving yards market in four of the last five games when the Panthers aren't favored.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting McMillan will record 95.5 receiving yards on average against the Packers.

McMillan is trading at $0.54 per share to record 70 or more receiving yards on Thursday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Josh Jacobs- 60+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 49%

Packers running back Josh Jacobs made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Lions, having been cleared and reinstated after being on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List for the first six games of the season as a probe into his arrest for a domestic abuse allegation remains ongoing.

Jacobs recorded 36 yards on 11 rushing attempts, as well as five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown in Week 7.

The three-time Pro Bowler averaged 56.2 yards per game in his last five games of the 2025 regular season.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Jacobs will record 73.1 rushing yards on average against the Panthers, with an edge of 14.6 compared to the consensus line of 58.5.

Jacobs is trading at $0.50 per share to record 60 or more rushing yards on Thursday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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