The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Lambeau Field will be the site for Thursday Night Football as the Green Bay Packers (4-3) host the Carolina Panthers (3-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Panthers and Packers are both coming off Week 7 losses to division rivals. Carolina was defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 43-13, while Green Bay lost to the Detroit Lions, 20-17, on Sunday. Green Bay is trading at $0.66 per share to beat Carolina on Thursday at Polymarket. The $0.66 price per share equates to a 66% probability for the Packers to win. More than 48.5 points scored in Panthers vs. Packers is trading at $0.49 per share.

What is the latest Polymarket promo code?

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 29, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Panthers vs. Packers picks, predictions

Packers win by four or more points ($0.51 on Polymarket)

Fewer than 48.5 points ($0.53 on Polymarket)

Bryce Young (Panthers)- More than 249.5 passing yards ($0.56)

Jordan Love (Packers)- More than 1.5 passing touchdowns ($0.59)

Packers win by four or more points

Polymarket probability: 66%

The Panthers recorded a season low 266 yards of total offense and struggled against the run in a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Carolina allowed a combined 258 yards and three touchdowns on 49 rushing attempts, while being limited to 88 yards on 18 carries.

The Packers were edged by the Lions on the road as Jake Bates made a 22-yard field goal as time expired.

Detroit outgained Green Bay by a 415 to 324 margin in total yards and had a two second advantage in time of possession.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Packers will beat the Panthers, 28-18, on Thursday night.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Packers are trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points at home, while the Panthers are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 48.5 points

Polymarket probability: 53%

The Panthers enter Week 8 with 26.5 points per game after totaling 13 points on Sunday.

Carolina has scored 25 or more points in four of its first six games.

The Packers are averaging 20.6 points per game after being held to 17 on Sunday.

Green Bay has only scored 30 or more points in one game, a Week 5 win against the rival Chicago Bears, and has been held to 17 or fewer points four times.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting both teams will score a combined 46 points on Thursday, with a 55% under probability, which is a slight lean compared to the consensus odds implied probability of 53.1%.

The Panthers and Packers scoring 48 or fewer points is currently trading at $0.53 per share, while both teams scoring 49 or more points is trading at $0.49 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bryce Young (Panthers)- More than 249.5 passing yards

Polymarket probability: 56%

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been among the NFL's most efficient passers with an average of 285.3 yards per game through his first six starts.

Young threw for more than 250 yards in his first five games before being limited to 163 on 27 attempts in Week 7.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has exceeded his projected passing yards market in four of his last five games, averaging 276.6 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Young will throw for 288.0 yards on average against the Packers.

Young throwing for 250 yards or more is trading at $0.56 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jordan Love (Packers)- Over 1.5 touchdown passes

Polymarket probability: 59%

Packers quarterback Jordan Love recorded exactly two passing touchdowns in six of his first seven games, having been limited to one during a Week 6 Sunday Night Football win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Love has connected with Christian Watson for six touchdowns, Matthew Golden for three touchdowns, Tucker Kraft for two touchdowns, Marshawn Lloyd for one touchdown and Josh Jacobs for one touchdown.

Love has exceeded his projected touchdown passing market in four of his last five games, averaging 1.8 passing touchdowns per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Love will throw for 2.6 touchdowns on average against the Packers.

Love throwing two or more touchdowns is trading at $0.59 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.