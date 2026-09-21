The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has returned to form just nine months after suffering a season-ending knee injury. Mahomes has thrown for 566 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 47-of-74 passing, leading the Chiefs, who missed the playoffs in 2025 for the first time since 2014, to a 2-0 start, following a 33-30 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. Kalshi offers prediction market specials on the Chiefs, Mahomes and several other players for the 2026 season. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you have 30 days to play through your initial $25 stake. That means more time to learn about prediction markets and make the best trades possible. Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Patrick Mahomes records 5+ passing touchdowns in a single game

Mahomes was a much more efficient passer in his second game back from injury. The two-time NFL MVP threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns with a 68.1 completion percentage on 47 attempts against the Colts, having previously thrown for just 184 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on a 55.6 completion percentage against the Broncos in Week 1.

Mahomes has thrown at least five touchdowns in a single game six times during his NFL career, though he hasn't achieved the feat since 2022. The 31-year-old had previously thrown for four touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys last season and had three-touchdown performances in three consecutive games against the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders last season.

The Chiefs' upcoming schedule includes back-to-back road games against the Miami Dolphins on September 27 and Las Vegas Raiders October 4, a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers and two more road games against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Mahomes has thrown for two touchdowns in both of his previous games against the Dolphins; five touchdowns once against the Raiders in 2021; four touchdowns twice against the Chargers; three touchdowns against the Seahawks in 2018 and two in 2022; and three touchdowns against the Commanders last season and two in 2021. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.