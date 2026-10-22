The No. 1 and No. 3 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft take the field on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season as Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears host Drake Maye and New England Patriots. Two quarterbacks on the rise means there's the potential for plenty of points, and that means an opportunity to predict the first touchdown scorer. Sports fans can make these predictions with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Patriots vs. Bears first touchdown scorer markets

Patriots first touchdown pick: A.J. Brown ($0.08)

Romeo Doubs is on injured reserve, which means Brown will take on even more prominent role. He played 76% of New England's snaps in his first week back from his own IR stint, so he's clearly ready to go. Even though the Bears have been solid against the pass this season, they have occasionally given up big plays. Maye has the arm to make things happen, and he might target Brown early if the receiver gets a favorable matchup. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Bears first touchdown pick: D'Andre Swift ($0.17)

Swift got off to a flying start in 2026 with three touchdowns in the opening game, but then had zero scores over the next three contests. Kyle Monangai is once again sidelined, which means Swift is the primary running back for the Bears. Williams is back and this offense should be humming, so Swift is an obvious choice on the Chicago side of this market. He has three touchdowns over the last two games. Make trades on Patriots-Bears TNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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