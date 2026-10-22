The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, making the Patriots vs. Bears matchup on Thursday Night Football even more exciting. Chicago is trading at $0.60 per share to win outright on Kalshi. The $0.60 price per share equates to a 60% probability in the latest Patriots vs. Bears odds. More than 50.5 points to be scored in Bears vs. Patriots is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim a $55 bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Patriots vs. Bears is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bears are coming off a 31-23 win against the Atlanta Falcons, which saw Williams return to the lineup after missing three games due to a concussion. Meanwhile, the Patriots are currently on a three-game winning streak with victories against the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets in the past three weeks. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Patriots vs. Bears picks, player props

Caleb Williams (Bears): 250+ passing yards YES ($0.49)

Drake Maye (Patriots): 2+ passing touchdowns NO ($0.53)

D'Andre Swift (Bears): 60+ rushing yards NO ($0.52)

A.J. Brown (Patriots): 60+ receiving yards YES ($0.60)

Prop pick #1: Caleb Williams- 250+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 40%

Quarterback Caleb Williams threw for a season-best 305 yards and one touchdown on 30 of 36 passing upon his return from injury in Week 6.

Williams has thrown for more than 250 yards in two of his three starts, excluding a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which saw him suffer a concussion late in the fourth quarter.

Williams has exceeded his passing yards market in four of his last five games, averaging 266.0 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Williams will throw for 266.1 yards on average against the Patriots.

Williams is trading at $0.49 per share to throw for 250 yards or more on Thursday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Drake Maye- 2+ passing touchdowns NO

Kalshi probability: 53%

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for three or more touchdowns in each of his last three games.

Maye has totaled 10 touchdowns and one interception in his last three games after throwing one touchdown and six interceptions in his first three games.

Maye has exceeded his passing touchdowns market in three of his last five games, averaging 2.0 passing touchdowns per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Maye will throw for 1.7 passing yards on average against the Bears.

Maye is trading at $0.53 per share to throw two or more touchdowns on Thursday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: D'Andre Swift- 60+ rushing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 49%

Bears running back D'Andre Swift recorded 44 yards and two touchdowns on 16 rushing attempts in Week 6.

Swift has recorded six touchdowns in six games, which included a three-touchdown performance in Week 1 and is averaging 66.3 yards per game.

Swift has, however, recorded fewer rushing yards than his projected market in four of the last five games, averaging 54.8 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Swift will record 52.3 rushing yards on average against the Patriots.

Swift is trading at $0.51 per share to record fewer than 60 rushing yards on Thursday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: A.J. Brown- 60+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 60%

Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown had a disappointing performance during his return from injury in Week 6.

Brown had a career-high three dropped passes and was limited to three receptions for 27 yards on 10 targets after missing four games due to an ankle injury.

Brown has, however, exceeded his projected receiving yards market in four of his last five road games, averaging 79.8 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Brown will record 68.9 receiving yards on average against the Bears.

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