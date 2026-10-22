The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Chicago Bears (4-2) host the New England Patriots (4-2) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Both teams won in Week 6, with the Bears defeating the Falcons, 31-23, and the Patriots beating the Jets, 26-19. SportsLine forecasts a 24-20 Bears victory. Kalshi prices the Bears to win outright at $0.61 per share, compared with $0.41 for the Patriots. The $0.61 price per share equates to a 61% probability for Chicago to win. The Patriots will have cornerback Christian Gonzalez (illness) in the lineup. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Thursday's featured markets include the Bears winning by four or more points at $0.46 for Yes and $0.55 for No. Caleb Williams recording 275+ passing yards costs $0.36 for Yes and $0.75 for No. A.J. Brown reaching 70+ receiving yards is $0.49 for Yes and $0.54 for No.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Patriots at Bears picks, predictions, props

Bears to win by more than 3.5 points : Yes $0.46

: Yes $0.46 Caleb Williams 275+ passing yards : Yes $0.36

: Yes $0.36 A.J. Brown 70+ receiving yards: Yes $0.49

Bears to win by more than 3.5 points (Yes $0.46)

The Bears and Patriots meet at Soldier Field with matching 4-2 records. The Bears defeated the Falcons 31-23 on Sunday after Williams returned from a three-game absence with a hamstring injury. Williams completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards. D'Andre Swift scored twice on the ground, and Kyler Gordon recorded three sacks in his return to the Bears' defense. The Bears led 31-7 before the Falcons scored 16 fourth-quarter points.

The Patriots have won three straight following Sunday's 26-19 victory over the Jets. Drake Maye threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. The Patriots lost three offensive linemen to injuries during that game. SportsLine forecasts a 24-20 Bears result. Kalshi prices the Bears to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.46 per share. Trade on Bears-Patriots here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Caleb Williams 275+ passing yards (Yes $0.36)

A hamstring injury kept Williams out of three games before his return against the Falcons. The Bears quarterback completed his first 12 attempts Sunday and finished 30 of 36 for 305 yards with one touchdown. He connected with eight receivers, including Colston Loveland on a 14-yard touchdown during the Bears' opening drive. Luther Burden III caught eight passes for 95 yards, while Swift added two rushing touchdowns. The Bears scored 31 points after being held to seven against the Packers.

The Patriots enter Thursday after Maye's three-touchdown performance against the Jets. The Patriots' defense intercepted Geno Smith in the fourth quarter of that 26-19 victory. Kalshi lists Williams to pass for 275 or more yards at $0.36 per share. SportsLine's player projection for Williams is 294.6 passing yards. Trade on Bears-Patriots here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

A.J. Brown 70+ receiving yards (Yes $0.49)

Brown returned to the Patriots on Sunday after missing four games with a high-ankle sprain sustained in the opener. He drew 10 targets against the Jets but finished with three catches for 27 yards, including three dropped passes. The receiver joined the Patriots from the Eagles in an offseason trade. He'd caught three passes for 26 yards before leaving Week 1 against the Seahawks.

Maye completed 18 of 32 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' 26-19 win over the Jets. DeMario Douglas led the Patriots with seven catches for 86 yards. Romeo Doubs caught a touchdown but has since landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Kalshi lists Brown to record 70 or more receiving yards at $0.49 per share. SportsLine forecasts 78.8 receiving yards for Brown. Trade on Bears-Patriots here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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