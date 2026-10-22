The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Soldier Field will be the site for Thursday Night Football as the Chicago Bears (4-2) host the New England Patriots (4-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Both teams enter Thursday's game with momentum as the Patriots are on a three-game winning streak, while the Bears have won three of their last four games. Seattle is trading at $0.61 per share to beat New England on Thursday. The $0.61 price per share equates to a 61% probability for the Bears to win. More than 50.5 points scored in Patriots vs. Bears is trading at $0.45 per share.

What is the latest Polymarket promo code?

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 22, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Patriots vs. Bears picks, predictions

Bears win by four or more points ($0.45 on Polymarket)

Fewer than 50.5 points ($0.50 on Polymarket)

Drake Maye (Patriots)- More than 249.5 passing yards ($0.52)

D'Andre Swift (Bears)- Fewer than 59.5 rushing yards ($0.57)

Bears win by four or more points

Polymarket probability: 45%

The Bears rank fifth among NFL teams with a +5.2 scoring margin and have a +8.3 scoring margin in home games.

The Patriots rank 10th among NFL teams with a +3.8 scoring margin, but have a -9.7 scoring margin in road games.

Chicago is 2-1 at home, with its one loss at Soldier Field coming in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Patriots are 1-2 in road games, but began their three-game winning streak with an upset against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Week 4.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Bears will beat the Patriots, 24-20, on Thursday night.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bears are trading at $0.45 per share to win by four or more points at home, while the Patriots are trading at $0.56 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 50.5 points

Polymarket probability: 50%

The Patriots are averaging 22.7 points per game and have allowed 18.8 points allowed per game through their first six games.

The Bears are averaging 25.0 points per game and have allowed 19.8 points per game.

Chicago has scored more than 30 points in two of Williams' first three starts, averaging 31.0 points per game.

New England has scored 26 or more points in each of its last three games, averaging 33.3 points during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting both teams will score a combined 44 points on Thursday, with a 66% under probability, which is a strong lean compared to the consensus odds implied probability of 51.9%.

The Patriots and Bears scoring 50 or fewer points is currently trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams scoring 51 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Drake Maye (Patriots)- More than 249.5 passing yards

Polymarket probability: 51%

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye faced a slow start through his first three games, throwing for 585 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions as New England went 1-2.

Maye has since gotten back to the form that saw him finish second in the NFL MVP voting last season, throwing for 878 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception during the Patriots' three-game winning streak.

Maye has exceeded his projected passing yards market in five of his last eight road games.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Maye will throw for 265.6 yards on average against the Bears.

Maye throwing for 250 yards or more is trading at $0.51 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

D'Andre Swift (Bears)- Fewer than 59.5 rushing yards

Polymarket probability: 52%

Bears running back D'Andre Swift enters Thursday's game with 398 yards and six touchdowns on 94 rushing attempts, as well as 18 receptions for 140 yards.

Swift has recorded fewer than 59 yards in each of his last three games, which includes 58 yards against the New York Jets, 43 yards against the Green Bay Packers and 44 yards against the Atlanta Falcons.

Swift has fallen short of his projected rushing yards market in four of his last five games, averaging 54.8 rushing yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Swift will record 58.4 yards on average against the Patriots.

Swift recording 60 or fewer rushing yards is trading at $0.52 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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