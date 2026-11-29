New users can sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades on NFL Week 12. Two AFC teams that made the playoffs a year ago but are scuffling now will battle Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers host the New England Patriots at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers share the worst record in the NFL at 1-9 and will be without Justin Herbert (concussion), with DJ Uiagalelei set to make his first career start. The Patriots are 5-5 and have lost their past two. They will be without star quarterback Drake Maye (fibula). The Patriots are $0.63 to win at Kalshi. We're looking at the NFL prediction markets and pricing available on for this NFL Week 12 matchup at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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Patriots vs. Chargers Kalshi markets

Patriots to win: $0.63

Chargers to win: $0.38

Patriots to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

More than 36.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Patriots to win: $0.63

The Patriots were always going to be hard-pressed to repeat their AFC title from a year ago considering they were set to have a more difficult schedule than they did in 2025, but things are looking bleak at 5-5. New England dropped two in a row entering its bye week, and it will be without Maye for most of the rest of the season, pushing former New York Giants starter Tommy DeVito into action. DeVito will be without A.J. Brown among others this Sunday as well.

A Patriots win is trading at $0.63 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 63% probability in the latest Patriots vs. Chargers odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Chargers to win: $0.38

The Chargers have had a year to forget. Jim Harbaugh has done nothing but win as a head coach ... until this season. L.A. was the NFL's last winless team before finally getting a victory in Week 10, but the Chargers followed that up with another loss in Week 11 to fall to 1-9. Herbert is out, Uiagalelei is in and regardless of who's under center, the offense remains a mess as questions remain about what the long-term plan is for Los Angeles. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Chargers winning 44% of the time.

A Chargers win is trading at $0.38 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.38 price equating to a 38% probability in the latest Patriots vs. Chargers odds. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Patriots to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

Even with DeVito starting for Maye, there's a strong case that the Patriots remain the better team considering how bad the Chargers have been in 2026. The Pats are on a two-game skid, but all five of their wins this year have been by more than 2.5 points. This is also the only team that has beaten Buffalo this year. Plus, the Chargers have not just lost a lot this year, but they've lost big. The SportsLine model has the Chargers winning, or losing by fewer than 2.5 points, in 49% of simulations.

That result is $0.47 at Kalshi, while the Patriots winning by more than 2.5 points is $0.54 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 36.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

The Chargers have one of the worst offenses in the entire NFL, and the Patriots have a ton of questions on offense with Maye and Brown out this weekend. DeVito has been solid at times, but he's a far cry from Maye, last year's MVP runner-up. The SportsLine model has these teams combining for more than 36.5 points in 57% of simulations.

The Pats and Chargers combining for more than 36.5 points is trading at $0.51 on Kalshi, and the game ending with fewer than 36.5 points is trading at $0.50. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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