New users who grab the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS get a $25 bonus after depositing $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. NFL Week 8 features an AFC East battle between the New England Patriots (4-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-5). The Patriots had a three-game win streak snapped with a loss at Chicago on Thursday Night Football last week, and the Dolphins finally got in the win column by beating the Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, and it is expected to be a soggy day in South Florida. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

To see the terms and conditions of this offer, go to the Polymarket promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades. We'll look at the markets available for Patriots vs. Dolphins with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Patriots vs. Dolphins predictions on Polymarket

Patriots to win: 75%

Dolphins to win: 25%

Patriots to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 52%, No 48%

More than 43.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

Patriots to win: 75%

The Patriots looked lost over the first three weeks of the season. They fell to 1-2 as Drake Maye and the offense had no answers. Since then, Maye has guided New England to a 3-1 record as he's looked far more like the MVP candidate he was a year ago. The Patriots trail first-place Buffalo by 1.5 games in the AFC East, but New England took down the Bills a few weeks ago in their lone meeting to date.

At Polymarket, a New England win is trading at 75%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Dolphins to win: 25%

Miami finally got in the win column last week, knocking off the Jets 28-25 in the Meadowlands. The Dolphins have gotten better production from Malik Willis, who has five total touchdowns over the last two weeks. Miami, after scoring 13 or fewer points from Weeks 1-4, has scored 24 and 28 points over its last two games. The Dolphins win in 33% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

A Miami win is 25% at Polymarket. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Patriots to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 52%, No 48%

The Patriots stumbled last week against a good Chicago side, but there's no denying the team has played much better of late, going 3-1 after a 1-2 start to the year. The offense in particular has shined, scoring 29, 45, 26 and 24 points over the last four weeks. New England has won by more than 6.5 points in three of its four wins this season. The Patriots win by more than 6.5 points in the majority of SportsLine simulations.

New England to win by more than 6.5 points is 52% at Polymarket, while Miami losing by six points or fewer, or winning outright, is 48%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 43.5 points: Yes 50, No 50%

The Patriots' offense has been on a roll of late, and that alone could make this a high-scoring affair. The Dolphins' offense was the NFL's worst to start the year, but Willis and Co. have looked a lot better over their last two games. Each of New England's last four games had more than 43.5 points scored, and each of Miami's last two games resulted in the same. These AFC East rivals score at least 44 combined points in more than 60% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

The teams scoring more than 43.5 points is trading at 50% at Polymarket. Miami and New England scoring fewer than 43.5 total points is also trading at 50%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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