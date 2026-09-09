The 2026 NFL season begins on a Wednesday for the first time since 2012, with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks meeting in a Super Bowl rematch. Since February, each team has had some major changes ahead of the 107th NFL season. After dominating New England in the Super Bowl, Seattle is trading at $0.62 per share to beat the Patriots in NFL Week 1 on Kalshi. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Kickoff for Seahawks vs. Patriots is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of NFL experts have analyzed Patriots vs. Seahawks and revealed their NFL predictions. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states before locking in your football predictions. Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Seahawks vs. Patriots prediction markets

Seahawks to beat the Patriots ($0.62 per share)

More than 44.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Drake Maye 225+ passing yards ($0.54 per share)

Seahawks to win against the Patriots ($0.62 per share)

The Seahawks have historically always relied on a fierce defense as their top weapon against other NFL teams. Seattle also returns quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, giving the defending champions their most effective quarterback-receiver connection. Although they lost running back Kenneth Walker III, who was also the Super Bowl MVP, during the offseason, the Seahawks will attempt to replace his level of explosiveness this season with a three-headed monster in Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, and George Holani.

The SportsLine Projection Model has Seattle winning in 73% of simulations, projecting a 28-18 victory for the Seahawks. Seattle is trading at $0.62 per share to win on Kalshi, while New England is trading at $0.39 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

More than 44.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

The Patriots finished last season ranked third in total offense, averaging 379.4 yards per game. Both teams were ranked in the top three in the NFL in scoring offense, averaging more than 28 points per contest in 2025. Darnold still has one of football's premier receivers in Smith-Njigba. Patriots QB Drake Maye enters with an improved collection of weapons, including A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, and a chance to show how much New England's offense has evolved since February.

More than 44.5 points for the Seahawks vs. Patriots is trading at $0.49 per share, while fewer than 44.5 points scored is trading at $0.53 per share. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts these two teams to combine for 46 points in 50% of its projections. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Drake Maye 225+ passing yards ($0.54 per share)

Maye is coming off a stellar second season in the NFL, throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. Maye ranked inside the top-five in both passing yards and passing touchdowns a season ago, and also had success through the air against Seattle's defense in New England's Super Bowl loss in February. Maye completed 27-of-43 pass attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks.

SportsLine's model is projecting Maye will finish with 263.1 passing yards on average. Maye to record 225+ passing yards is trading at $0.54 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

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