Polymarket becomes official prediction market provider of ATP Tour

Polymarket announced its partnership with the ATP Tour on Monday, officially securing exclusive streaming rights for all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour matches within prediction markets. The agreement is with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI), an independent joint venture that is responsible for managing streaming rights across the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour. Polymarket is the official prediction market provider of the ATP Tour.

Registered Polymarket users in the United States will be able to watch live ATP matches while trading on Polymarket's ATP markets in the same place. TDI's exclusive distribution partner, Sportradar, will be the official source for settling markets.

"Tennis is a natural fit for prediction markets, with momentum shifting point by point and every match creating opportunities for expectations to change in real time," Ari Borod, President of Sports Business Development at Polymarket, said in a press release. "By combining live ATP streaming with official data and prediction markets in one place, we're creating a more dynamic product allowing fans to experience and trade on markets relating to the game as it unfolds. We're excited to work with TDI and Sportradar to introduce this new experience across the Tour, while working closely with tennis governing bodies to help protect the integrity of the sport."

The rights cover approximately 20,000 ATP matches per season, including qualifying matches across the ATP Tour. Major events such as the Miami Open and Cincinnati Open, which are both Masters 1000 tournaments, and the Nitto ATP Finals are included in the deal. Tennis grand slam events are not governed by the ATP Tour, so they are not part of the deal.

The ATP is a global governing body of men's professional tennis, with all events leading to the Nitto ATP Finals at the end of the season. Only the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams participate in the prestigious event, which is held in Turin, Italy. Polymarket users can now trade that tournament while watching live streaming of the matches within the app.

"The way people follow and engage with sports continues to evolve, and we want tennis to be at the forefront of that change," David Lampitt, CEO of TDI, said. "Polymarket has emerged as a leader in its category, and we're excited to welcome them as the Official Prediction Market Provider of the ATP Tour and give fans another way to connect with the sport throughout the season."