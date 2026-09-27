The Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all set to take the field Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season and if you're looking to make predictions on any one of those games, you can deposit $10+ with the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get $50 in trading credits at one of the best prediction market apps. The Jags are 1-1 while both the Bucs and Dolphins are still hunting for their first wins of the season. Get started in Florida with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

To see the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Polymarket promo code review page.

NFL Polymarket Florida markets

Dolphins to win vs. Chiefs: Yes 15%, No 86%

Jaguars to win vs. Patriots: Yes 41%, No 60%

Buccaneers to win vs. Vikings: Yes 48%, No 53%

Dolphins to win vs. Chiefs: Yes 15%, No 86%

Miami has gutted its roster after an offseason of serious upheaval. The team is clearly aiming to pick high in the upcoming NFL Draft to find future franchise cornerstones. The Chiefs are 2-0 with Patrick Mahomes looking fully recovered from his leg injury and Kenneth Walker III adding a dynamic new element to the offense.

You can trade on the Dolphins winning on Polymarket at 15%. A Chiefs win is trading at 86%.

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Jaguars to win vs. Patriots: Yes 41%, No 60%

Jacksonville blew out the Browns in Week 1 before losing a low-scoring game to the Broncos in Week 2. A highlight has been the emergence of receiever Parker Washington, who has totaled 181 yards through two games. The Patriots just beat the Steelers 20-3 but haven't yet looked like a team that just went to the Super Bowl.

You can trade on a Jaguars win on Polymarket at 41%. A Patriots win is trading at 60%.

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Buccaneers to win vs. Vikings: Yes 48%, No 53%

The Bucs have been outplayed in both games and will be without rookie defender Ruben Bain Jr. in Week 3 against the Vikings. Minnesota will welcome back quarterback Kyler Murray after he was sidelined with a concussion. Running back Aaron Jones is also set to suit up for the Vikings.

You can trade for Tampa Bay to win at Polymarket at 48% while a Minnesota win is at 53%.

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