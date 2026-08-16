Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: $20 bonus for Astros-Mariners, MLB, Fever-Dream, WNBA on Sunday

Sunday's sports calendar is packed with MLB, WNBA, NASCAR, and golf, making it the perfect time to claim the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are set to collide on Sunday Night Baseball, while Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever battle Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream at 5 p.m. ET. Trade on all action here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Sunday MLB trading preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should take into account that the first two meetings between the Mariners and Astros have been high-scoring. Fifteen or more runs have been scored in the first two games of this series, and more than 7.5 runs to be scored on Sunday is trading at $0.54 per share on Polymarket. The Mariners are set to start right-hander Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.15 ERA), while the Astros will counter with Hunter Brown (3-2, 3.68 ERA). Brown has given up three or more earned runs in five of his past seven starts, while Woo has given up zero runs in his last two combined starts. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Sunday WNBA trading preview

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will battle Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream at 5 p.m. ET. Clark is coming off a productive performance against the Dallas Wings, finishing with 29 points, 10 assists and three rebounds. For the season, Clark is averaging 21.9 points and 8.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Reese continues to dominate on the boards, pulling down double-digit rebounds in each of her past seven games. The Dream are priced at $0.55 per share to beat the Fever, who are trading at $0.46 per share. Trade on the WNBA with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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