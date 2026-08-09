Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: $20 bonus for Astros vs. Padres, MLB predictions on Sunday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Sunday's MLB games. The Houston Astros will visit the San Diego Padres at 8:20 p.m. ET at Petco Park to wrap up Sunday's schedule. The Astros are set to start Cristian Javier (1-2, 6.59 ERA), while the Padres will counter with Randy Vasquez (7-6. 4.19 ERA). Trade on baseball here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

San Diego at $0.535 per share to beat Houston and Chicago at $0.605 per share to beat Kansas City are among the best Polymarket trades for Sunday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Astros vs. Padres preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies needs to know San Diego hosts Houston at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball, with the Padres (61-57) priced at $0.54 per share on Polymarket. Cristian Javier (1-2, 6.59 ERA) takes the mound for Houston. Javier has struggled in limited starts this season, and the Padres enter with a narrow edge on record and home-field advantage at a pitcher-friendly Petco Park. The Astros trade at $0.465 per share to win on the road. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Cubs vs. Royals preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know Chicago visits Kansas City in Sunday's 2:10 p.m. ET game at Kauffman Stadium, with the Cubs (68-50) priced at $0.605 per share on Polymarket. Matthew Boyd (7-1, 3.59 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago against Randy Dobnak (2-0, 1.16 ERA) for Kansas City in an intriguing pitching matchup. Dobnak has been outstanding in his limited starts with a 1.16 ERA and an unblemished 2-0 record, but the Cubs have one of the National League's best overall records and a deep offensive lineup capable of generating runs against any starter. The Royals trade at $0.395 per share to pull the upset. The Cubs are 4-0 in Boyds last four starts against the American League Central. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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