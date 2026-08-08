Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: $20 bonus for Athletics-Red Sox, Mets-Pirates, MLB, UFC Fight Night Saturday

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The Boston Red Sox ($0.71 per share) will host the Athletics at 4:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park, with Jake Bennett taking the mound for one of the AL's hottest home teams. The New York Mets will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates ($0.54 per share) at 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park, with New York riding a season-best four-game winning streak into Saturday's evening matchup. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Athletics vs. Red Sox preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies needs to know Boston enters Saturday's 4:10 p.m. ET home game at Fenway Park as one of the AL's hottest clubs, sitting at 64-51 against the Athletics' 45-71 mark. Jake Bennett (7-4, 2.90 ERA) starts for Boston against Gage Jump (4-7, 4.59 ERA) for the Athletics. The Red Sox are priced at $0.71 per share to win on Polymarket and the Athletics at $0.30 per share in Saturday's game. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Mets vs. Pirates preview

New York arrives at PNC Park for Saturday's 6:40 p.m. ET matchup riding a season-best four-game winning streak, including a 6-4 win over Pittsburgh on Friday. The Mets are 51-66 on the season and the Pirates are 57-61, with Pittsburgh looking to rebound at home. Pittsburgh is priced at $0.54 per share to win on Polymarket and the Mets at $0.47 per share. Robert Stock (0-1, 1.80 ERA) makes the start for New York against Bubba Chandler (4-8, 4.49 ERA) for Pittsburgh. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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