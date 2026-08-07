Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: $20 bonus for Blue Jays-Phillies, Braves-Yankees, MLB on Friday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available on Friday's MLB slate. The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park, with Zack Wheeler taking the mound for the Phillies in what sets up as one of the night's most dominant pitching performances. The New York Yankees will host the Atlanta Braves at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium, with Atlanta entering on a seven-game winning streak as the NL's No. 2 seed at 69-45. Trade on baseball, football, and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies needs to know Philadelphia enters Friday's 6:40 p.m. ET series opener holding a commanding pitching edge, with Zack Wheeler at the top of his game in 2026. Wheeler is 10-2 on the season with a 2.49 ERA and lines up Friday against Toronto's Jose Soriano (9-6, 3.29 ERA). The Phillies are 62-54 on the season, and the Blue Jays are 54-62, visiting Citizens Bank Park at 86 degrees. Philadelphia is priced at $0.665 per share to win on Polymarket and Toronto at $0.335 per share. The Phillies have won five of their last six games. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Braves vs. Yankees Preview

Atlanta comes into Yankee Stadium riding a seven-game winning streak, arriving at 69-45 as the NL's No. 2 seed and one of the circuit's hottest clubs. New York is 64-51 and priced at $0.565 per share to win on Polymarket, with the Braves at $0.435 per share in Friday's 7:05 p.m. ET matchup at Yankee Stadium. Max Fried (4-3, 3.12 ERA) takes the mound for New York against Tyler Mahle (3-9, 5.13 ERA) for Atlanta in Friday's night game. Aaron Judge (Ribs) remains out for the Yankees. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.