The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Tuesday's slate includes an AL Central matchup between the Rangers and White Sox, a Dodgers vs. Braves showdown between two of the National League's top teams, and an Astros vs. Yankees game in the Bronx. The Yankees are set to start right-hander Will Warren (8-6, 4.43 ERA), while the Astros will counter with Ethan Pecko (0-0, 4.91 ERA). Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight some markets available for Tuesday's MLB schedule. Rangers vs. White Sox is at 7:40 p.m. ET, with Chicago trading at $0.475 per share. Dodgers vs. Braves is at 7:15 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles trading at $0.595 per share. Astros vs. Yankees is at 7:05 p.m. ET, with New York trading at $0.575 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for MLB games on Tuesday



Rangers vs. White Sox, Chicago to win ($0.475 per share)

Dodgers vs. Braves, Los Angeles to win ($0.595 per share)

Astros vs. Yankees, New York to win ($0.575 per share)

Rangers vs. White Sox

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know that SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said, "I'm happy to take the AL Central leading White Sox at home on Tuesday against Jacob deGrom. The Rangers' ace is 3-6 with a 5.01 ERA on the road, nearly 2.5 runs higher than at home. Texas has lost four of deGrom's last five road starts dating back to June. For Chicago, Anthony Kay has surrendered three or fewer earned runs in 11 straight outings and has kept his team in games consistently. Look for the White Sox to even the early week series with a home victory over the former Cy Young winner on Tuesday night."

Chicago is trading at $0.475 per share on Polymarket to beat Texas, which trades at $0.525 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:



Dodgers vs Braves

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know Los Angeles enters Tuesday with the best record in baseball at 80-51 and is coming off a three-game sweep against the Pirates. The Dodgers get a boost with Tyler Glasnow returning from the injured list to make this start, and he brings a 3-0 record and a 2.72 ERA to a matchup against Atlanta's Bryce Elder, who is 8-7 with a 3.92 ERA. Atlanta sits atop the NL East at 76-55 but is working around an extensive injury list of its own, highlighted by starting pitchers Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach and reliever Robert Suarez, all out with elbow injuries.

Los Angeles is trading at $0.595 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta, which trades at $0.405 per share. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Astros vs. Yankees

New York is 74-56 and set to start Will Warren, who is 8-6 with a 4.43 ERA, against Houston's Ethan Pecko, who is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA this season. Houston is 65-66 and has gone 2-3 over its last five games, and the Astros fired general manager Dana Brown on Monday in what the team called a mutual parting. Houston is also without shortstop Carlos Correa, who remains on the injured list with an ankle injury, and starting pitcher Michael Burrows, sidelined by an elbow issue.

New York is trading at $0.575 per share on Polymarket to beat Houston, which trades at $0.425 per share. The Yankees are 4-0 in their last four games when listed above $0.50 per share to win. Trade on the Yankees here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus.

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.