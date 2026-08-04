Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: $20 bonus for Cardinals-Yankees, Angels-Orioles, MLB predictions on Tuesday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit on Tuesday's MLB slate. Two of the best Polymarket trades on Tuesday include the New York Yankees to win at Yankee Stadium ($0.62 per share) and the Baltimore Orioles to win at Camden Yards ($0.55 per share). Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

New York is priced at $0.64 per share to win Monday's Tuesday's against St. Louis on Polymarket, with the Cardinals at $0.37 per share. Pittsburgh visits Milwaukee at 7:40 p.m. ET at American Family Field, with the Brewers at $0.58 per share and the Pirates at $0.43 per share. Tuesday's slate also features Nationals vs. Phillies, Dodgers vs. Cubs, Giants vs. Rangers, Rays vs. Rockies and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Cardinals vs. Yankees preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know New York enters Tuesday with a 63-49 record and has won six of its last 10 games, while St. Louis sits at 55-57 and has gone just 3-7 over the same stretch. The Yankees are priced at $0.62 per share to win at home on Polymarket, with the Cardinals at $0.39 per share. Ryan Weathers starts for New York against Andre Pallante for St. Louis. The Cardinals won their most recent game, but continue to struggle as a team this season, while the Yankees own one of the best records in the American League and will play in front of a home crowd at Yankee Stadium. Giancarlo Stanton, Carlos Rodon and Cody Bellinger are on the injured list for New York. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Angels vs. Orioles preview

For MLB prediction markets on Tuesday, Baltimore returns home to Camden Yards after dropping two straight games, while Los Angeles has been one of the worst teams in baseball this season, entering at 43-69 with a 2-8 mark over its last 10 games. The Orioles are priced at $0.55 per share to win on Polymarket, with the Angels at $0.45 per share. Grayson Rodriguez starts for Baltimore against Reid Detmers for Los Angeles. Rodriguez gives Baltimore a meaningful pitching advantage in this matchup against a banged-up Angels lineup that has struggled all season. The Orioles are priced at $0.55 per share to win at Camden Yards on Polymarket. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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