The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Friday's NFL preseason games. The Washington Commanders will visit Baltimore to face the Ravens at 6 p.m. ET, while the New Orleans Saints will visit Dallas to face the Cowboys at 8 p.m. ET. The Cowboys to win by more than 1.5 points against New Orleans is trading at $0.53 per share on Polymarket. Trade NFL games here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Baltimore is trading at $0.595 per share on Polymarket to beat Washington, which is $0.405 per share. Dallas is trading at $0.575 per share to beat New Orleans, which is $0.425 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

NFL trading preview

Ravens vs. Commanders

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the Baltimore Ravens are trading at $0.595 per share on Polymarket at home, while the Washington Commanders are $0.405 per share on the road. Baltimore is 2-0 this preseason, while Washington is 1-1. Washington's offensive line has taken a significant hit this month. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil tore his triceps in camp and is expected to miss most of the 2026 season, and the Commanders are also without center Nick Allegretti and guard Sam Cosmi. Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to see limited or no action in the finale. Trade on the NFL with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Cowboys vs. Saints

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know the Dallas Cowboys are trading at $0.575 per share on Polymarket at home, while the New Orleans Saints are $0.425 per share on the road. Dallas is 2-0 this preseason, while New Orleans is 0-2. Both teams are expected to rest their regular starters, including Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough. Joe Milton III and Sam Howell could see action for the Cowboys against Zach Wilson and Spencer Rattler for the Saints. Trade on the NFL with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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