The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit on Wednesday's MLB slate. The Los Angeles Dodgers visit Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 p.m. ET, and the Houston Astros visit New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is set to start Roki Sasaki, who is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA, against Atlanta's AJ Smith-Shawver, who is 0-0 with a 6.23 ERA. Braves first baseman Matt Olson, who's hit 36 home runs this season, is trading at $0.18 per share to hit a homer against Los Angeles. Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Los Angeles trades at $0.545 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta, which trades at $0.455 per share. New York trades at $0.565 per share to beat Houston, which trades at $0.435 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

MLB trading preview

Braves vs. Dodgers

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the Los Angeles Dodgers are trading at $0.545 per share on Polymarket on the road, while the Atlanta Braves trade at $0.455 per share at home. Atlanta leads this series 1-0 after snapping Los Angeles's six-game winning streak with a 4-3 win on Tuesday. Los Angeles is 80-52 with the best record in the National League, while Atlanta is 77-55 and leads the NL East. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Astros vs. Yankees

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know the New York Yankees are trading at $0.565 per share on Polymarket at home, while the Houston Astros trade at $0.435 per share on the road. Houston leads the series 1-0 after a 9-7 road win on Tuesday, its sixth win in its last 15 games, behind a go-ahead eighth-inning triple from Yordan Alvarez. Houston is 66-66 and leads the AL West, while New York is 74-57. The Yankees have won six of the last eight games. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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