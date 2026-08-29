The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit for Saturday's college football games. Hawaii will visit Stanford to face the Cardinal at 7 p.m. ET, San Jose State will visit USC to face the Trojans at 3 p.m. ET. Trade college football games here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Stanford trades at $0.64 per share on Polymarket to beat Hawaii, which trades at $0.36 per share, USC trades at $0.99 per share to beat San Jose State, which trades at $0.01 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

College Football Week 0 Trading Preview

Hawaii vs. Stanford

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the Stanford Cardinal are trading at $0.635 per share on Polymarket at home against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, who trade at $0.365 per share on the road. Stanford alum Tavita Pritchard takes over as head coach with Michigan transfer Davis Warren under center, while Hawaii returns off its best season since 2019 but must replace 17 starters and travel cross-country without star receiver Pofele Ashlock. Sophomore quarterback Micah Alejado, who threw for more than 3,000 yards as a freshman, leads Hawaii's attack. Trade on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

San Jose State vs. USC

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know the USC Trojans are trading at $0.986 per share on Polymarket at home against the San Jose State Spartans, who trade at $0.014 per share on the road. USC is ranked and holds a 6-0 all-time series edge over the Spartans, all at home, with quarterback Jayden Maiava back for his third year running the offense. San Jose State is working through extensive roster turnover after a 3-win season, including new starters at quarterback and wide receiver. USC is missing defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and center Kilian O'Connor. Trade on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.