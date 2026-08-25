The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Tuesday's MLB slate. The Boston Red Sox visit Miami to face the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. ET, and the Los Angeles Dodgers visit Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 p.m. ET. Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.72 ERA) is set to start for the Dodgers, and Los Angeles is trading at $0.60 per share to beat Atlanta. Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Boston trades at $0.605 per share on Polymarket to beat Miami, which trades at $0.395 per share, while Los Angeles trades at $0.595 per share to beat Atlanta, which trades at $0.405 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

MLB trading preview

Red Sox vs. Marlins

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the Boston Red Sox are trading at $0.605 per share on Polymarket on the road, while the Miami Marlins trade at $0.395 per share at home. Boston is 72-59 and beat Miami 4-2 on Monday to open this series, extending its winning streak to four games. Miami is 67-65. Boston's injury list is led by shortstop Trevor Story, out with an abdominal issue, and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, sidelined by a lat injury, along with second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, out with a forearm issue. Miami is missing starting pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford, both on the injured list. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Dodgers vs. Braves

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know the Los Angeles Dodgers are trading at $0.595 per share on Polymarket on the road, while the Atlanta Braves trade at $0.405 per share at home. Los Angeles has MLB's best record at 80-51 and has won six straight games. Atlanta sits atop the NL East at 76-55. Los Angeles gets starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow back from the injured list for this start, adding depth to a rotation that's also missing Gavin Stone, Justin Wrobleski and Kris Bubic. Atlanta is dealing with its own lengthy injury list, including starting pitchers Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach, both out with elbow issues, along with closer Raisel Iglesias's setup man Robert Suarez, also sidelined with an elbow injury. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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