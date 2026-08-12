Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: $20 bonus for Mets-Braves, Royals-Dodgers, MLB predictions on Wednesday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Wednesday's MLB slate. The New York Mets will visit Truist Park to face the Atlanta Braves at 7:15 p.m. ET, while the Kansas City Royals will visit Dodger Stadium to face the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. Trade on baseball here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Atlanta at $0.605 per share to beat New York at Truist Park and Los Angeles at $0.665 per share to beat Kansas City at Dodger Stadium are among the best Polymarket trades for Wednesday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Mets vs. Braves Preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies needs to know New York visits Truist Park for Wednesday's 7:15 p.m. ET game at 53-68, facing a Braves club at 72-48 that ranks among baseball's best. Zach Thornton (3-2, 2.52 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets against Tyler Mahle (3-9, 4.83 ERA) for Atlanta. Atlanta's dominant 72-48 record and 19-game lead in the standings drive the Braves to $0.605 per share on Polymarket, while New York trades at $0.395 per share. These two teams have split the first two games of the series. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Royals vs. Dodgers Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know Kansas City visits Dodger Stadium for Wednesday's 10:10 p.m. ET game at 49-72, facing a Dodgers club at 72-48 that ranks among baseball's best. Daniel Lynch IV starts for the Royals against Eric Lauer (6-6, 4.89 ERA) for Los Angeles. The Dodgers enter Wednesday's game as one of baseball's elite clubs and hold overwhelming home-field advantage at Dodger Stadium, driving Los Angeles to $0.665 per share on Polymarket, while Kansas City trades at $0.335 per share. The Royals have now lost four of their last five games. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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