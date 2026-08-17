Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: $20 bonus for MLB predictions, Rockies-Dodgers, Orioles-Rays on Monday

Monday's sports calendar is packed with MLB games, making it the perfect time to claim the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The Baltimore Orioles will visit the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:05 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are set to start Blake Snell (0-1, 5.00 ERA), while the Rockies will counter with Tomoyuki Sugano (12-5. 4.43 ERA). Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Tampa Bay trades at $0.605 per share on Polymarket to beat Baltimore ($0.395 per share), while Los Angeles trades at $0.70 per share to beat Colorado ($0.30 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Orioles vs. Rays Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should note that the Tampa Bay Rays are trading at $0.605 per share on Polymarket at home, while the Baltimore Orioles trade at $0.395 per share on the road. Tampa Bay carries a 74-49 record into Monday and holds a commanding lead in the AL East, while Baltimore sits at 61-63. McClanahan gets the ball for Tampa Bay in his first start off the injured list, and Baltimore turns to Brandon Young. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Dodgers vs. Rockies Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know the Los Angeles Dodgers are trading at $0.70 per share on Polymarket as they visit Coors Field, while the Colorado Rockies trade at $0.30 per share at home. Los Angeles carries a 74-51 record and remains in the thick of the National League playoff picture, while Colorado sits at 50-74. Blake Snell takes the mound for the Dodgers against Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano at altitude, where Coors Field's thin air historically favors hitters. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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